A Crucial Reminder For Men: Why Prostate Cancer Screening Should Be On Your Radar This November

This Movember, prioritize your health by getting screened for prostate cancer. Early detection saves lives—learn why regular screenings are crucial for every man.

Men’s health is rarely taken care of on a regular basis, with most males avoiding important screenings or outright ignoring them. One of the most essential health checks is prostate cancer screening-a disease standing as the second most common cancer in men globally. November forms a significant opportunity to discuss issues concerning the health of men, helping break stigmas associated with these issues, and placing a strong emphasis on the importance of early detection.

Prostate Cancer: The Silent Threat

The prostate cancer was nicknamed the “silent killer” because it stays silent in its preliminary stages. By the time most men come to know of the presence of the disease in them, they are already in its late stages and cannot be treated as easily. But, statistically one in eight men will develop prostate cancer at some stage during their lifetime. However, it is highly treatable if it is detected early. This goes to show that regular screenings can identify prostate cancer even before one begins to feel the effects. This may potentially be saving lives.

Why Screening Is Essential?

In its early stages, prostate cancer does not usually have any noticeable symptoms. When men have signs that include difficulty urinating or pelvic aching, the cancer could already be in an advanced stage. Routine screenings, on the other hand, enable providers to identify prostate cancer in the early stages, often before it has a chance to spread. Early identification makes for more treatment options and greatly increases the success of therapy.

Prostate Cancer Even Strikes Men Of Any Age

Prostate cancer is more prevalent in men aged over 50 years, but younger men are not exempt. Men with a family history of prostate cancer or those from ethnic groups at higher risk are encouraged to start screening much earlier, around the ages of 40 to 45 years. These patients are at greater risk of developing aggressive forms of prostate cancer and are much more benefited by early detection.

Global statistics show that when found at the localized stage, prostate cancer has a survival rate of almost 100%. Unfortunately, in countries like India, most of them are diagnosed only at their later stages because of unawareness and less frequent screening. However, early detection can work wonders in terms of increases in survival and the success of a treatment. That is why it is very essential to be screened regularly-that is, even in the absence of any symptoms.

Simple And Non-Invasive Screening Methods

One of the greatest advantages of prostate cancer screening is that it’s quick, simple, and non-invasive. There are two primary screening tests commonly used:

Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) Test: A blood test that measures the level of prostate-specific antigen in the bloodstream. Elevated PSA levels may suggest prostate cancer or other prostate conditions like benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Digital Rectal Exam (DRE): A physical examination where the doctor assesses the size, shape, and texture of the prostate. It’s a quick procedure that helps identify abnormalities or lumps which may indicate cancer.

Both tests are simple and can be done during a routine physician visit. With increasing awareness, these screenings are becoming more accessible-even to those distributed in rural healthcare centers across India.

What To Expect During A Prostate Cancer Screening

-It is a straightforward blood test to determine the levels of PSA.

-High PSA levels may indicate prostate cancer but are also caused by benign conditions.

-This is the least invasive method, and it is an important diagnostic tool that detects possible abnormalities

Supplementary Testing

If PSA screening or DRE results evoke some concern, further tests including MRI scans and/or ultrasounds or even biopsies must be done to confirm the diagnosis.

It Is Time To Act

Many men avoid screening tests because they are scared, embarrassed, or believe that they must be tough and that there is no place in such images for health issues. Real strength, however, is the control a person takes over his health. November is the best time to break down this stigma of a man not taking his health seriously. Early detection boosts survival rates but also increases the quality of life.

Know Your Risk And Get Screened

The decision to be screened should be done in consultation with your doctor, who will evaluate several risk factors, such as:

-Age

-Family history of prostate cancer

-Ethnicity

-Presence of any symptoms

If you are male and older than 50 or have a family history of prostate cancer, do not wait until symptoms occur. If you are not sure whether you need to be screened, this is the time to go to your healthcare provider.

