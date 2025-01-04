Home
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Alcohol Consumption Increases The Risk of Seven Types of Cancer Says US Surgeon General

Alcohol consumption is linked to at least seven types of cancer, including breast, colorectal, liver, and mouth cancers, according to a report by US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.

Alcohol Consumption Increases The Risk of Seven Types of Cancer Says US Surgeon General

In a recent report, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the US Surgeon General, stated that alcohol consumption increases the risk of at least seven types of cancer, including breast, colorectal, liver, and mouth cancers. He emphasized the need for cancer risk warning labels on alcoholic beverages. According to Dr. Murthy, alcohol use directly contributes to 100,000 cancer cases and 20,000 related deaths annually.

Report highlighted that an estimated 16.4% of all breast cancer cases are linked to alcohol consumption.

“Many people assume that as long as they’re drinking within the current guidelines one drink a day for women and two for men there is no risk to their health or well-being,” Dr. Murthy said. “The data does not support that assumption when it comes to cancer risk.”

Critical Link of Alcohol and Cancer

Dr Murthy’s Research clarifies the connection between alcohol and cancer. US Surgeon General noted that most Americans are unaware of this significant health risk.

How Alcohol Causes Cancer

The report revealed four mechanisms by which alcohol can contribute to cancer development:

DNA Damage: Alcohol breaks down into acetaldehyde, a toxic compound that damages DNA, increasing cancer risk.

Oxidative Stress: Alcohol induces oxidative stress, which damages DNA, proteins, and cells while promoting inflammation.

Hormonal Alterations: Alcohol changes levels of hormones such as estrogen, raising the risk of hormone-sensitive cancers like breast cancer.

Enhanced Carcinogen Absorption: Alcohol increases the absorption of carcinogens in the body.

Cancer Risk and Alcohol Consumption Levels

The risk of cancer rises with increased alcohol consumption. For certain cancers, such as breast, mouth, and throat cancers, evidence suggests that even low levels of alcohol—around one drink or fewer per day—can increase risk. On the other hand, long-term reduction or cessation of alcohol consumption is associated with lower risks of some alcohol-related cancers as per the research.

ALSO READ : What Is Tularemia? US Sees Surge In Rare Rabit Fever Cases

