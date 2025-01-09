Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 9, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Cigarettes Cut 17 Minutes Off Men’s Life Expectancy, 22 Minutes For Women, Study Shows

A new study has found that every cigarette smoked reduces life expectancy by 17 minutes for men and 22 minutes for women. The research highlights the significant health risks associated with smoking and its long-term impact on longevity.

Cigarettes Cut 17 Minutes Off Men’s Life Expectancy, 22 Minutes For Women, Study Shows

A new study has found that smoking one cigarette cuts a man’s life expectancy by an average of 17 minutes and a woman’s by 22 minutes. The figure is far higher than the 11-minute estimate in a 2000 BMJ study.

Researchers at University College London (UCL) analyzed long-term data from the British Doctors Study and the Million Women Study, which tracked smoking habits and health outcomes over decades. Their findings revealed that smokers lose an average of 10 to 11 years of life expectancy compared to non-smokers.

In its words, it pointed out: “Smoking reduces smokers’ life expectancy, on average by 10 years. This would be about ten years of living experiences, the sharing of sweet moments with children and their graduations and more with spouses.

It was still on these losses that researchers now put an imaginary pack of twenty cigarettes for any smoker who uses a cigarette. In reality, smoking decreases your lifespan by just nearly seven hours if one buys 20 sticks; quitting becomes as important.

The study provided optimistic insights into the gains of cessation. A smoker consuming 10 cigarettes daily could reclaim a full day of life by quitting for just one week and a month by abstaining for eight months. By the end of a year, this person could avoid losing up to 50 days of life expectancy.

Dr. Jackson pointed out that smoking mainly impacts middle-aged years, not only the elderly. For example, a 60-year-old smoker often has the health profile of a 70-year-old nonsmoker, accelerating the onset of illnesses.

Modern Smoking Trends

Global tobacco consumption has gone down, yet the study advises that the same smokers today inhale more than ever to replace the lost puff of the cigarettes consumed. This dangerous behavior could accentuate the injury caused by smoking. The study emphasizes that it is still an absolute quit or nothing, while partial reductions yield little benefit. There is, therefore, a call to urgently act on cessation programs.

The study gives a wake-up call on campaigns and support system for cessation but with stronger messages. Quit smoking, and enjoy life while elongating it in the process of living.

ALSO READ | HMPV Cases Surge As Part Of Seasonal Trend, Says WHO

Filed under

Cigarettes

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Mahakumbh : Prayagraj to Implement Seven-Layer Security For Mahakumbh Mela 2025

Mahakumbh : Prayagraj to Implement Seven-Layer Security For Mahakumbh Mela 2025

Italy’s Meloni Interprets Trump’s Greenland Remarks As Strategic Signal To China

Italy’s Meloni Interprets Trump’s Greenland Remarks As Strategic Signal To China

Delhi HC Directs Takedown Of Deepfake Videos Featuring Medanta’s Dr Naresh Trehan

Delhi HC Directs Takedown Of Deepfake Videos Featuring Medanta’s Dr Naresh Trehan

Supreme Court Dismisses Review Petitions Challenging Same-Sex Marriage Verdict

Supreme Court Dismisses Review Petitions Challenging Same-Sex Marriage Verdict

Is Vishal Krishna Reddy Suffering From A Nerve-Related Issue? Actor Was Admitted To Apollo Hospital

Is Vishal Krishna Reddy Suffering From A Nerve-Related Issue? Actor Was Admitted To Apollo Hospital

Entertainment

Is Vishal Krishna Reddy Suffering From A Nerve-Related Issue? Actor Was Admitted To Apollo Hospital

Is Vishal Krishna Reddy Suffering From A Nerve-Related Issue? Actor Was Admitted To Apollo Hospital

Watch The Roshans Trailer: Uncover The Story Behind Hrithik’s Surname Change From Nagrath To Roshan

Watch The Roshans Trailer: Uncover The Story Behind Hrithik’s Surname Change From Nagrath To Roshan

GV Prakash’s ‘Kingston’ Teaser Released – Watch The Thrills Of A Sea Fantasy Like Never Before!

GV Prakash’s ‘Kingston’ Teaser Released – Watch The Thrills Of A Sea Fantasy Like Never

Joju George’s ‘Pani’ To Premiere On Sony LIV From January 16

Joju George’s ‘Pani’ To Premiere On Sony LIV From January 16

LA House Where Matthew Perry Died Engulfed In Fire Months After It Was Sold To An Indian Buyer For $8.5 Million

LA House Where Matthew Perry Died Engulfed In Fire Months After It Was Sold To

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox