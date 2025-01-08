Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

HMPV Cases Surge As Part Of Seasonal Trend, Says WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed that countries in the Northern Hemisphere are currently experiencing a seasonal increase in acute respiratory infections, including human metapneumovirus (HMPV).

HMPV Cases Surge As Part Of Seasonal Trend, Says WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed that countries in the Northern Hemisphere are currently experiencing a seasonal increase in acute respiratory infections, including human metapneumovirus (HMPV). This surge is a typical pattern for this time of year, driven by seasonal epidemics of respiratory pathogens such as influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), HMPV, and Mycoplasma pneumonia.

Seasonal Surge in Respiratory Infections

WHO explained that many countries routinely monitor acute respiratory infections (ARI) and common respiratory viruses. In recent weeks, influenza-like illness (ILI) and ARI rates have exceeded baseline levels in some temperate Northern Hemisphere countries, following the usual seasonal trends. This increase is anticipated during the winter months, with a rise in common respiratory infections being expected at this time of year.

Global Health Measures and Public Awareness

Countries, including China, have been actively sharing public health messages on preventing the spread of respiratory infections and reducing their impact. These efforts align with the rise in respiratory infections observed in many regions.

Precautions and Recommendations

As seasonal epidemics continue, WHO emphasizes the importance of taking precautions to limit the spread of respiratory pathogens, especially among vulnerable groups. The organization advises that individuals with mild symptoms stay home to rest and avoid infecting others. Those with severe symptoms or at high risk should seek medical care immediately.

To further reduce risks, WHO recommends the following:

  • Wear masks in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces
  • Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow
  • Practice regular handwashing
  • Follow local public health advice on vaccinations

With this seasonal increase in respiratory infections, it is vital to stay informed and follow recommended health guidelines to protect yourself and others.

ALSO READMahakumbh 2025: Yogi Adityanath Directs Health Teams to Ensure Public Well-Being During Cold Wave

Filed under

HMPV WHO

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Maha Kumbh Mela: India’s Grand Spiritual Festival And Cultural Celebration

Maha Kumbh Mela: India’s Grand Spiritual Festival And Cultural Celebration

Delhi Lawyer, Allegedly Stressed Due To Divorce, Shoots Himself After Fight With Wife In Mukherjee Nagar

Delhi Lawyer, Allegedly Stressed Due To Divorce, Shoots Himself After Fight With Wife In Mukherjee...

Know Why Maha Kumbh Mela Is A Once-in-a-Lifetime Experience

Know Why Maha Kumbh Mela Is A Once-in-a-Lifetime Experience

ISRO’s SpaDeX Docking Postponed, Due to Excessive Drift

ISRO’s SpaDeX Docking Postponed, Due to Excessive Drift

India’s Foreign Secretary Holds Landmark Meeting With Taliban Minister In Dubai

India’s Foreign Secretary Holds Landmark Meeting With Taliban Minister In Dubai

Entertainment

‘Don’t Squeeze Me’: Nithya Menen Stops Mysskin From Hugging Her, Video Goes Viral

‘Don’t Squeeze Me’: Nithya Menen Stops Mysskin From Hugging Her, Video Goes Viral

Bollywood Actor Varun Dhawan Acquires Two Luxury Mumbai Apartments Of ₹86.92 Crore With Family In Mumbai

Bollywood Actor Varun Dhawan Acquires Two Luxury Mumbai Apartments Of ₹86.92 Crore With Family In

Global Box Office Ends 2024 on a High Note with $30 Billion Earnings; Moana 2, Wicked And Year-End Releases Hit Jackpot

Global Box Office Ends 2024 on a High Note with $30 Billion Earnings; Moana 2,

Okay Maybe, Priyanka Gandhi’s Reply To Kangana Ranaut’s Invite To Watch Emergency Movie

Okay Maybe, Priyanka Gandhi’s Reply To Kangana Ranaut’s Invite To Watch Emergency Movie

Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ Movie Wraps Filming in Abu Dhabi, Showcasing Yas Marina Circuit

Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ Movie Wraps Filming in Abu Dhabi, Showcasing Yas Marina Circuit

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox