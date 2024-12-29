Dietician Reveals ‘Only Two Foods’ Causes Cancer, ‘Sugar is Not One Of Them’

While many associate sugar with cancer, Andrews clarified that sugar in moderation does not directly cause or worsen the disease.

A registered dietitian specializing in oncology has shared her expert advice on the two foods people should avoid to reduce their risk of cancer. Nichole Andrews, known for her work with cancer survivors, explained in a viral Instagram video that alcohol and processed meats are the primary culprits linked to increased cancer risk.

The Two Risks

Andrews, who has worked extensively with cancer patients, emphasized that ‘Alcohol‘ and ‘Processed meat’ are the only foods directly associated with a higher cancer risk.

“Alcohol consumption isn’t just a buzzkill for your liver health; it also heightens the risk of breast, mouth, throat, oesophageal, and colon cancers,” she said in her video. The science behind it is compelling, she explained: “Alcohol metabolizes into acetaldehyde, a known carcinogen, which can wreak havoc on our DNA, raising cancer risk.”

Moreover, Andrews highlighted processed meats as another major risk factor. “Processed meats, including ham, salami, bacon, and sausages like frankfurters and chorizo, are linked to an increased risk of colorectal cancer,” she said. She explained that these meats contain harmful compounds such as nitrites and N-nitroso compounds, which can elevate cancer risk.

“The high heat involved in processing meats can produce carcinogenic compounds like polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons and heterocyclic amines, further upping the cancer risk,” she added. Additionally, red meats like beef contain heme iron, which, when metabolized, may create harmful compounds that can damage the colon.

Sugar Does Not Cause Cancer

While many associate sugar with cancer, Andrews clarified that sugar in moderation does not directly cause or worsen the disease. “As a cancer dietitian, let me clarify: sugar all on its own will not cause cancer or have your cancer grow quicker,” she explained. Instead, it is the excess fat tissue resulting from overeating that increases cancer risk.

“If you have a diet high in sugar, you’re probably going to have excess calories, but that can go for anything. You can have an excess of any foods, and then you’re going to have a calorie surplus, and then you’re going to gain weight, gain fat tissue, and it’s the fat tissue that increases cancer risk,” she added.

Obesity Increases Risk of 13 Cancers

She further elaborated in an interview with Newsweek, stating that obesity and the associated chronic inflammation and hormonal imbalances can increase the risk of at least 13 types of cancer. “Obesity is a proven risk factor for at least 13 types of cancer because it promotes chronic inflammation, hormonal imbalances (like higher levels of insulin and estrogen), and metabolic changes that create a favorable environment for cancer development,” Andrews explained.

A Balanced Diet is Important

Andrews emphasized that cancer prevention does not mean the abolition of certain foods. According to her, a healthy, balanced diet should rely most on high-quality proteins, which include fish, eggs, poultry, and lean meat, among others, accompanied by lots of vegetables. “The key takeaway: It’s not sugar itself—it’s the overall calorie balance and body fat that matter most,” she said.

She added, “Diet is one of the most impactful lifestyle factors in cancer prevention and survivorship.” It’s important to focus your goals on how you can become more curious and aware of what’s in your foods—what are the nutritional values, how do you feel after eating certain meals, and how to create plates that not only taste good but also support your usual lifestyle and a cancer prevention lifestyle that has been supported through human data.”

While cutting out alcohol and processed meats is a crucial step in reducing cancer risk, Andrews made it clear that it’s all about balance. “I want to be very clear that there’s no direct link between eating sugar and causing cancer,” she stated. “It’s excess calorie intake (from any food) that leads to weight and fat gain, which increases cancer risk. A cookie or slice of cake won’t hurt your health—balance is key!”

