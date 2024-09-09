India Reports First Suspected Mpox Case: Health Ministry

Key Takeaways:

India has reported its first suspected mpox case, involving a traveler from a country with active transmission.

The patient has been isolated and is in stable condition while tests are conducted to confirm the diagnosis.

The Clade 1b variant was first identified in the Democratic Republic of Congo, prompting a global alert from the WHO.

India’s health authorities have assured that they are fully prepared to manage the situation, with containment measures in place.

In Congo, the outbreak has led to 18,000 suspected cases and 629 deaths, prompting a large-scale vaccination effort.

India has reported its first suspected case of mpox, also known as monkeypox, as a young male traveler returning from a country experiencing active transmission of the virus was identified as a potential case. The country’s Health Ministry issued a statement on Sunday, emphasizing that they are fully prepared to handle the situation with robust containment measures already in place.

Details of the Suspected Mpox Case

According to the Health Ministry, the individual has been isolated at a designated hospital and is currently in stable condition. The statement clarified that samples from the patient are being tested to confirm the presence of the mpox virus. However, the ministry has not disclosed which country the individual traveled from.

This case marks India’s first encounter with the new mpox strain, referred to as Clade 1b, which has previously been detected in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The World Health Organization (WHO) declared its highest international alert level for the new variant on August 14, as the disease continues to spread across Asia and Europe.

India’s Preparedness for Mpox

The Health Ministry reassured the public that the country is well-prepared to deal with such travel-related cases. In the statement, the ministry said, “The country is fully prepared to deal with such an isolated travel-related case and has robust measures in place to manage and mitigate any potential risk.”

Mpox Outbreak in Congo and Global Concerns

The Clade 1b variant has been most prevalent in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where more than 18,000 suspected cases of mpox have been reported so far. According to UNICEF, children account for half of the total cases, and the death toll has reached 629, with most fatalities involving young children.

In response to the outbreak, Congo received 200,000 doses of mpox vaccines, with vaccination campaigns set to begin on October 2. Authorities plan to prioritize the three most affected provinces in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

What is Mpox?

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a viral disease that primarily spreads through direct contact with infected animals or humans. Symptoms include fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes, and it can sometimes lead to severe complications. The WHO had raised global concern after the emergence of the Clade 1b variant, as the virus spreads more rapidly across different continents.

