Pigeon Population In India Surges By 150%: A Health Crisis Looms

In India, pigeons have become more than just a common sight. In urban areas like Delhi, they’ve evolved into the unofficial companions of many people, often greeted with grains and food. While this bond may seem harmless, did you know that an explosion in pigeon numbers can lead to serious health concerns? In fact, the pigeon population in India has soared by over 150% since 2000, according to the 2023 State of India’s Birds report. But while these birds may be a source of joy for many, they can pose significant health risks—especially when people feed them regularly.

In the hustle and bustle of city life, pigeons have become a comforting presence. With skyscrapers and busy roads dominating the urban landscape, pigeons are among the few animals that people often connect with. Many residents enjoy the act of feeding them, unaware that this seemingly innocent gesture could be putting their health at risk.

Experts have linked the rise in pigeon numbers with a surge in health issues, particularly respiratory problems, as well as a threat to other bird species like the endangered sparrow.

5 Health Risks Linked to Pigeons and Their Droppings

With pigeon populations climbing, especially in areas where they are regularly fed, several health dangers are becoming more prominent. Here’s a closer look at five major health risks posed by pigeon droppings:

Psittacosis (Parrot Fever) Psittacosis, caused by the bacteria Chlamydia psittaci, is an infectious disease that can be contracted from pigeon droppings. It presents flu-like symptoms such as fever, fatigue, and muscle aches. If left untreated, it can lead to severe respiratory issues. Bird Fancier’s Lung Also known as hypersensitivity pneumonitis, this disease occurs when the immune system overreacts to antigens in bird droppings. The condition can cause inflammation in the lungs and breathing difficulties. The disease can be serious, requiring long-term management. Histoplasmosis Pigeon droppings are often contaminated with fungal spores, which can lead to histoplasmosis, a respiratory infection. The symptoms include fever, cough, chest pain, and joint pain, which can be severe if left untreated. In rare cases, it can spread to other parts of the body. Candidiasis (Cryptococcosis) Pigeon droppings may also harbor a fungus that causes cryptococcosis, which can lead to serious pulmonary diseases. The infection can spread to the central nervous system, causing severe complications such as meningitis. Chronic Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Long-term exposure to pigeon droppings can lead to chronic lung issues, including fibrosis. In 2020, two women in Mumbai required lung transplants after suffering from chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis, a dangerous condition that damages lung tissue over time.

The Growing Pigeon Problem: A Hidden Threat to Public Health

The rapid growth of pigeon populations, combined with the unhealthy practice of feeding them, has created an urban health crisis that’s often overlooked. As pigeons flock to cities in larger numbers, they leave behind droppings that carry harmful pathogens. The surge in their numbers also disrupts ecosystems, threatening biodiversity by displacing native species.

While it’s tempting to feed pigeons as a way to bond with nature, it’s important to be aware of the health risks associated with this practice. Public awareness campaigns and more stringent regulations around feeding pigeons could help curb their rapid population growth and reduce health risks. It’s also crucial to maintain clean urban environments to minimize pigeon droppings and the diseases they carry.