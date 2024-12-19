Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Pigeon Population In India Surges By 150%: A Health Crisis Looms

In India, pigeons have become more than just a common sight. In urban areas like Delhi, they’ve evolved into the unofficial companions of many people, often greeted with grains and food.

Pigeon Population In India Surges By 150%: A Health Crisis Looms

In India, pigeons have become more than just a common sight. In urban areas like Delhi, they’ve evolved into the unofficial companions of many people, often greeted with grains and food. While this bond may seem harmless, did you know that an explosion in pigeon numbers can lead to serious health concerns? In fact, the pigeon population in India has soared by over 150% since 2000, according to the 2023 State of India’s Birds report. But while these birds may be a source of joy for many, they can pose significant health risks—especially when people feed them regularly.

In the hustle and bustle of city life, pigeons have become a comforting presence. With skyscrapers and busy roads dominating the urban landscape, pigeons are among the few animals that people often connect with. Many residents enjoy the act of feeding them, unaware that this seemingly innocent gesture could be putting their health at risk.

Experts have linked the rise in pigeon numbers with a surge in health issues, particularly respiratory problems, as well as a threat to other bird species like the endangered sparrow.

5 Health Risks Linked to Pigeons and Their Droppings

With pigeon populations climbing, especially in areas where they are regularly fed, several health dangers are becoming more prominent. Here’s a closer look at five major health risks posed by pigeon droppings:

  1. Psittacosis (Parrot Fever) Psittacosis, caused by the bacteria Chlamydia psittaci, is an infectious disease that can be contracted from pigeon droppings. It presents flu-like symptoms such as fever, fatigue, and muscle aches. If left untreated, it can lead to severe respiratory issues.
  2. Bird Fancier’s Lung Also known as hypersensitivity pneumonitis, this disease occurs when the immune system overreacts to antigens in bird droppings. The condition can cause inflammation in the lungs and breathing difficulties. The disease can be serious, requiring long-term management.
  3. Histoplasmosis Pigeon droppings are often contaminated with fungal spores, which can lead to histoplasmosis, a respiratory infection. The symptoms include fever, cough, chest pain, and joint pain, which can be severe if left untreated. In rare cases, it can spread to other parts of the body.
  4. Candidiasis (Cryptococcosis) Pigeon droppings may also harbor a fungus that causes cryptococcosis, which can lead to serious pulmonary diseases. The infection can spread to the central nervous system, causing severe complications such as meningitis.
  5. Chronic Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Long-term exposure to pigeon droppings can lead to chronic lung issues, including fibrosis. In 2020, two women in Mumbai required lung transplants after suffering from chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis, a dangerous condition that damages lung tissue over time.

The Growing Pigeon Problem: A Hidden Threat to Public Health

The rapid growth of pigeon populations, combined with the unhealthy practice of feeding them, has created an urban health crisis that’s often overlooked. As pigeons flock to cities in larger numbers, they leave behind droppings that carry harmful pathogens. The surge in their numbers also disrupts ecosystems, threatening biodiversity by displacing native species.

While it’s tempting to feed pigeons as a way to bond with nature, it’s important to be aware of the health risks associated with this practice. Public awareness campaigns and more stringent regulations around feeding pigeons could help curb their rapid population growth and reduce health risks. It’s also crucial to maintain clean urban environments to minimize pigeon droppings and the diseases they carry.

 

Filed under

Pigeon Population surges

Advertisement

Also Read

Billie Eilish Proud Of Completing Her Goal Of ‘Having Good SEX’ In 2024 Months After Vowing To Never Talk About Her Sexuality

Billie Eilish Proud Of Completing Her Goal Of ‘Having Good SEX’ In 2024 Months After...

Who Is Krypto The Superdog And When Did He First Appear In Comics? James Gunn New Superman Character Steals The Spotlight

Who Is Krypto The Superdog And When Did He First Appear In Comics? James Gunn...

Superman Legacy Teaser Trailer: Why Is James Gunn’s Superman Beaten, Bruised And Bloody? Everything Decoded

Superman Legacy Teaser Trailer: Why Is James Gunn’s Superman Beaten, Bruised And Bloody? Everything Decoded

Delhi Police Register FIR Against Rahul Gandhi After BJP Leaders Injured In Parliament Scuffle

Delhi Police Register FIR Against Rahul Gandhi After BJP Leaders Injured In Parliament Scuffle

A Glass Of Wine Could Slash Heart Disease Risk By 50%: What The Study Says

A Glass Of Wine Could Slash Heart Disease Risk By 50%: What The Study Says

Entertainment

Billie Eilish Proud Of Completing Her Goal Of ‘Having Good SEX’ In 2024 Months After Vowing To Never Talk About Her Sexuality

Billie Eilish Proud Of Completing Her Goal Of ‘Having Good SEX’ In 2024 Months After

Who Is Krypto The Superdog And When Did He First Appear In Comics? James Gunn New Superman Character Steals The Spotlight

Who Is Krypto The Superdog And When Did He First Appear In Comics? James Gunn

Superman Legacy Teaser Trailer: Why Is James Gunn’s Superman Beaten, Bruised And Bloody? Everything Decoded

Superman Legacy Teaser Trailer: Why Is James Gunn’s Superman Beaten, Bruised And Bloody? Everything Decoded

Are Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan Back Together? Couple Spotted At Aaradhya’s School Event| WATCH

Are Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan Back Together? Couple Spotted At Aaradhya’s School Event| WATCH

Who Is Mona Alam? Pakistani TV News Anchor Gets Furious After Alleged S*x Video Goes Viral

Who Is Mona Alam? Pakistani TV News Anchor Gets Furious After Alleged S*x Video Goes

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox