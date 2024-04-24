Rare Disorder: Man's Body Releases Alcohol, Keeps Him Dizzy All Day

In a courtroom on Monday, a Belgian man faced a dismissal of his drink-driving charge due to an extraordinary metabolic condition that triggers alcohol production within his body.

This 40-year-old demonstrated the presence of auto-brewery syndrome (ABS), a rare disorder causing fermentation of stomach carbohydrates, elevating ethanol levels in the bloodstream and displaying signs of intoxication.

His attorney, Anse Ghesquiere, verified this unique case to AFP following its coverage by Belgian media. Ghesquiere mentioned that scientists suspect the global count of ABS cases to be underestimated, with only around 20 officially diagnosed individuals worldwide.

Emphasizing her client’s identity confidentiality, Ghesquiere highlighted that he provided conclusive evidence of his ABS through examinations conducted by three medical professionals.

The court acknowledged exceptional circumstances applicable to the man’s situation and acquitted him of the charge.

The legal entanglement arose in April 2022 when police stopped his vehicle, registering breathalyser readings of 0.91 and 0.71 milligrammes of alcohol per litre on separate occasions. Belgium’s legal limit stands at 0.22 milligrammes per litre of exhaled air, equivalent to a blood alcohol level of 0.5 grammes per litre.

Earlier in 2019, he faced a fine and driving license suspension despite denying alcohol consumption, unaware of his syndrome until his recent encounter with law enforcement.

Ghesquiere revealed she and her client awaited formal acquittal notification, with the prosecution service having a month to appeal if desired.

Meanwhile, the man adhered to a low-carbohydrate diet to mitigate alcohol production in his stomach.