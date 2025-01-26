Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

These Dogs Detect Early Stage Bowel Cancer, Know How

A group of exceptional dogs in the UK is helping revolutionize early-stage bowel cancer detection by using their powerful sense of smell. These trained canines are part of a pioneering study aimed at identifying the disease through urine samples from patients.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
These Dogs Detect Early Stage Bowel Cancer, Know How

A group of exceptional dogs in the UK is helping revolutionize early-stage bowel cancer detection by using their powerful sense of smell.


A group of highly trained dogs in the UK is on the front line of a groundbreaking study aimed at detecting early-stage bowel cancer. These remarkable canines are the first to undergo training to identify the disease by sniffing urine samples from hospital patients.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In 2024, the Medical Detection Dogs Charity launched an ambitious project with seven dogs to explore the potential of canine scent detection for identifying tumors. The dogs involved in the study include Cocker Spaniels Mango, Callie, and Dotty, Labradors Hetty, Rosie, and Jodie, as well as Flat-coated Retriever Willow. Early results are promising, with the dogs demonstrating significant success in detecting bowel cancer.

The Next Step: Blind Tests and Official Results

While the dogs have already shown the ability to detect bowel cancer, they are now entering a crucial phase of the project: “blind tests.” These tests will further confirm their capabilities and provide official results. According to Gemma Butlin, Head of Communications at the charity based in Milton Keynes, the dogs are still in the testing phase, and final confirmation is expected in a few months.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Butlin explained, “The charity has been investigating the odour of diseases for 15 years, but our bowel cancer project is relatively recent. The bowel cancer study is new to us, but detection is not. The dogs are showing signs of being able to detect the odor of bowel cancer, but we haven’t done the double-blind testing that will give us the official results yet.”

How the Bowel Cancer Detection Training Works

The dogs’ training program involves early scent exposure and learning a “game” in which they must identify the presence of disease in sample pots of urine. Over time, the samples become smaller, and the dogs are challenged to detect the cancerous odor amidst samples from patients with other medical conditions.

Urine samples are provided by Hull University Teaching Hospitals and placed on interactive metal stands designed by The Open University. These stands feed data through to a computer, logging every sniff. When a dog detects cancer, they signal their finding by standing still or sitting. If they identify a positive sample, they are rewarded with treats and affection.

Butlin emphasized the importance of proving the dogs’ ability to detect cancer. “From our point of view, each stand has an example of urine, and they sniff each stand. When they sniff the odor, they give us a signal such as sitting or standing to indicate the smell. If they identify a positive sample, which takes less than 10 seconds, they’ll get lots of treats, cuddles, and affection.”

A Unique Approach to Bowel Cancer Detection

The dogs are not only being trained for bowel cancer detection but have also learned to identify a range of other conditions, including Parkinson’s disease, pseudomonas, COVID-19, Addison’s disease, and heart conditions like postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS). The same method that the dogs are using for bowel cancer detection has already been successfully employed to detect prostate and bladder cancers from urine samples.

Each dog started their training journey with the charity at just eight weeks old, gradually building the skills required for such specialized tasks. Butlin notes that aside from the focused training, the dogs also form strong bonds with their trainers, making the process both effective and enjoyable for the animals.

“We need to prove that they can smell cancer from the samples,” Butlin added. “At the moment, we’ve got them smelling 1ml of urine per pot – which, as you can imagine, is a minimal amount. Many people who have provided the samples will also have other diseases they’ll need to sniff through.”

Also Read: Will $500B Stargate AI Infrastructure Project Help Cure Cancer

Filed under

bowel cancer cancer

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Why Jayden Daniels Decided To Remain Single? Commanders Rookie’s Mother Reveals The Reason

Why Jayden Daniels Decided To Remain Single? Commanders Rookie’s Mother Reveals The Reason

Millionaire And Anti-Aging Fanatic Bryan Johnson Shares Son’s Erection Data, Slammed For Publishing His Intimate Details

Millionaire And Anti-Aging Fanatic Bryan Johnson Shares Son’s Erection Data, Slammed For Publishing His Intimate...

Who Is Emma Pillemer? Mystery Woman Pictured With Controversial U.S. YouTuber David Dobrik

Who Is Emma Pillemer? Mystery Woman Pictured With Controversial U.S. YouTuber David Dobrik

‘Emergency Tariffs, Visa Sanctions’: Trump Announces Retaliatory Measures Against Colombia Following Denial of Repatriation Flights

‘Emergency Tariffs, Visa Sanctions’: Trump Announces Retaliatory Measures Against Colombia Following Denial of Repatriation Flights

Who Is Hanumanthu? The Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 Winner Taking Home ₹50 Lakhs And a Trophy

Who Is Hanumanthu? The Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 Winner Taking Home ₹50 Lakhs And...

Entertainment

Millionaire And Anti-Aging Fanatic Bryan Johnson Shares Son’s Erection Data, Slammed For Publishing His Intimate Details

Millionaire And Anti-Aging Fanatic Bryan Johnson Shares Son’s Erection Data, Slammed For Publishing His Intimate

Who Is Emma Pillemer? Mystery Woman Pictured With Controversial U.S. YouTuber David Dobrik

Who Is Emma Pillemer? Mystery Woman Pictured With Controversial U.S. YouTuber David Dobrik

Who Is Hanumanthu? The Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 Winner Taking Home ₹50 Lakhs And a Trophy

Who Is Hanumanthu? The Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 Winner Taking Home ₹50 Lakhs And

Timothée Chalamet Once Admitted To Getting Intimate With Peach For An Erotic Scene: It Can Actually Be Even More Freeing

Timothée Chalamet Once Admitted To Getting Intimate With Peach For An Erotic Scene: It Can

Minister G Kishan Reddy Congratulates Balayya For Padma Bhushan Award

Minister G Kishan Reddy Congratulates Balayya For Padma Bhushan Award

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox