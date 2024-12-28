Home
Saturday, December 28, 2024
This Disease Has ‘Potential’ To Be The Next Pandemic After Covid-19

H5N1 was first identified in Hong Kong in 1997 and has historically been a deadly disease for birds. Human infections have typically been linked to direct contact with sick or deceased birds.

The world was severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it has not fully recovered from it. Now, public health officials are increasingly concerned about the next potential pandemic. The spread of H5N1, the bird flu virus, which has now expanded its reach beyond avian species to mammals, including dairy cattle and wild animals, has become concerning.

H5N1 was first identified in Hong Kong in 1997 and has historically been a deadly disease for birds. Human infections have typically been linked to direct contact with sick or deceased birds. Over 900 individuals have been infected by this virus globally for almost 20 years, and more than half of those infected have died as a result.

The Potential to Become ‘Pandemic’

Reports in North America have begun to indicate a new trend in the past year: the virus is evolving and spreading in a different way than in the past.

In early 2024, H5N1 was first discovered in dairy cattle in the United States, which was never before seen in the history of the virus. As of March, California had declared a state of emergency due to this virus affecting more than 660 dairy farms. With the potential of this breakout to disrupt agriculture and food supply chains, health officials are getting quite alarmed.

The virus has also started infecting wild animals in North America. A wildlife sanctuary in Washington reported the deaths of 20 large predators, including tigers and lions, while seals along the coast, foxes in the forests, and bears in national parks have also been found infected. This unprecedented spread among mammals is a concerning shift in H5N1’s behavior.

No evidence of transmission ‘Yet’

However, the virus has shown no evidence of widespread person-to-person transmission. Human-to-human transmission is rare and follows other direct exposure, such as that experienced by dairy farmers who came into contact with infected cattle. Most of the recent human cases have been mild, although two serious cases in the late months of 2024 have raised some alarm among scientists, who note that mutations in the virus have enhanced its ability to bind to human lung cells, a potential precursor to further transmission between humans.

Despite the fact that H5N1 is still failing to spread among humans due to its preference for avian receptors, experts are warning that mutations may eventually result in a more contagious strain. In this regard, health officials have been advised to increase vigilance and advise against contact with sick or dead animals, only consume pasteurized dairy products, and prevent pets from interacting with wild birds.

