Unveiling Melanoma: How To Keep Your Skin Safe During The Heatwave Season

The intense sun and high humidity levels can lead to skin issues such as dryness, sunburn, and premature aging. These conditions often result in the depletion of our skin’s natural oils. Understanding the effects of heat waves on your skin is crucial for determining right remedy for its rejuvination. One such major disease that one needs to protect themselves from is Melanoma.

Let’s delve into the causes and prevention of melanoma.

What Is Melanoma?

In the world of dermatology, melanoma stands out as a formidable opponent, originating in the melanocytes – the cells responsible for producing the pigment melanin, which lends color to our skin.

Typically, melanoma finds its genesis on areas of the skin that frequently bask in sunlight’s embrace – the arms, back, face, and legs. However, it doesn’t stop there; it can also take root in the eyes, and in rare cases, even manifest internally, lurking in unexpected places like the nose or throat.

While the exact triggers of melanoma remain elusive, it’s widely understood that prolonged exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light is a significant culprit. Whether it’s from the sun’s rays or artificial sources like tanning lamps and beds, UV light poses a potent threat.

However, there’s hope amidst the shadows. By adopting measures to limit exposure to UV light, we can actively diminish the risk of melanoma, safeguarding our skin and preserving its health and radiance.

Who Is At Highest Risk?

The prevalence of melanoma appears to be on the rise, particularly among individuals under 40, with women bearing a disproportionate burden of the risk.