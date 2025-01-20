Weight Loss Injections May Lower The Risk Of 42 Health Conditions, Including Dementia – Study

A groundbreaking study has revealed that medications used in weight-loss injections can significantly reduce the risk of up to 42 health conditions, including dementia, in individuals with diabetes. The study’s results offer new insights into the potential broader applications of these medications, which could help prevent a variety of chronic and severe health issues beyond diabetes and obesity.

The research, published in Nature Medicine, is the most comprehensive of its kind, comparing the health outcomes of people with diabetes who were treated with GLP-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RAs) — medications found in popular drugs like Saxenda, Wegovy, and Mounjaro — to those who only received standard diabetes care. It was found that GLP-1RAs were linked to a reduced risk of several serious conditions, including psychotic disorders, infections, and dementia.

Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, a co-author of the study from Washington University in St. Louis, explained that the drugs had a protective effect on health outcomes, suggesting that their benefits extend beyond just diabetes management. “While we only studied people with diabetes, there’s no biological or clinical reason to think that the benefits would differ greatly in people without diabetes,” Dr. Al-Aly noted. However, he added that individuals without obesity may not experience the same range of benefits.

The research team analyzed records from the US Department of Veterans Affairs, tracking over 215,000 diabetes patients who used GLP-1RAs alongside other medications. Their study spanned more than 3.5 years, focusing on 175 health outcomes. Among the findings, the risk of opioid-use disorders was reduced by 13%, bulimia by 19%, and Alzheimer’s disease by 12%. The risk of bacterial infections also dropped by 12%, with other mental health conditions such as schizophrenia showing a similar reduction.

However, the study also highlighted some potential risks. The medications were linked to a higher likelihood of 19 health conditions, including abdominal pain, nausea, low blood pressure, and kidney stones. The scientists speculated that some of these risks might be related to rapid weight loss or changes in muscle mass, particularly for those losing weight quickly due to the medications.

Dr. Al-Aly and his team stressed the importance of considering both the potential benefits and the risks when prescribing these medications, emphasizing that more research is needed to fully understand the impact of GLP-1RAs on various health conditions. The study also opened up new possibilities for exploring the therapeutic use of these drugs in treating conditions such as addiction, dementia, and even cancer.

The findings come as part of a larger body of research exploring the multifaceted benefits of GLP-1RA medications. Professor Naveed Sattar of the University of Glasgow, who was not involved in the study, pointed out that while randomized trials are still needed to confirm the new associations suggested by the research, earlier trials have already demonstrated the benefits of GLP-1RAs in reducing heart attack risks and aiding in weight loss.

As more data emerges from larger clinical trials, the potential of these drugs to treat a wider range of health conditions continues to expand, offering hope for millions of people who might benefit from their effects beyond just managing diabetes or obesity. The latest study represents an important step toward understanding the full scope of these medications’ impact on health, paving the way for more targeted treatments and interventions in the future.