Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Jaishankar Attends Inauguration Day Prayer Service At St. John’s Church In Washington D.C

Jaishankar’s attendance at the service reflects India’s continued diplomatic engagement with the U.S., as the ceremony was attended by a number of global leaders, tech giants, and dignitaries from around the world.

Jaishankar Attends Inauguration Day Prayer Service At St. John’s Church In Washington D.C

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, representing India, attended the Inauguration Day Prayer Service at St. John’s Church, marking the beginning of the swearing-in ceremony of the 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump. Jaishankar, who was appointed as the Special Envoy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this event, conveyed the Prime Minister’s message to the new U.S. President, as previously reported by sources.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Jaishankar expressed his privilege to represent India at the momentous occasion. He stated, “Privileged to represent 🇮🇳 as External Affairs Minister and Special Envoy of PM at the Swearing-In Ceremony of the 47th President of the United States of America today in Washington DC.” The Minister also shared his participation in the Inauguration Day Prayer Service held at St. John’s Church, a tradition that has been observed by U.S. Presidents during their inauguration day.

Jaishankar’s attendance at the service reflects India’s continued diplomatic engagement with the U.S., as the ceremony was attended by a number of global leaders, tech giants, and dignitaries from around the world. The event is widely viewed as a significant moment in U.S.-India relations, with the two countries continuing to strengthen bilateral ties in areas such as trade, security, and cultural exchanges.

In addition to Jaishankar, several prominent leaders and executives from the tech industry were seen at the ceremony, underscoring the diverse global representation at the inauguration of President Trump. The participation of such high-profile figures highlights the international importance of this transition of power in the United States.

This marks a significant chapter in U.S.-India relations as both nations look forward to a renewed and strengthened partnership under President Trump’s leadership.

ALSO READ: Melania Trump’s Inauguration 2025 Look: First Lady Makes A Stylish Return

Filed under

donald trump Trump inauguration

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Trump’s First Executive Orders: A Bold Start to His Presidency

Trump’s First Executive Orders: A Bold Start to His Presidency

Trump Declares National Emergency At Southern Border Againt Illegal Immigration

Trump Declares National Emergency At Southern Border Againt Illegal Immigration

Taylor Swift To Perform In India Soon? Here’s What You Need To Know

Taylor Swift To Perform In India Soon? Here’s What You Need To Know

President Trump’s First Message To America: The Golden Age Begins Now

President Trump’s First Message To America: The Golden Age Begins Now

Pratika Rawal: BCCI’s Rising Star Who Stunned Ireland With a Record-Breaking Knock

Pratika Rawal: BCCI’s Rising Star Who Stunned Ireland With a Record-Breaking Knock

Entertainment

Taylor Swift To Perform In India Soon? Here’s What You Need To Know

Taylor Swift To Perform In India Soon? Here’s What You Need To Know

Akshay Kumar’s First Look As Lord Shiva In Kannappa Revealed

Akshay Kumar’s First Look As Lord Shiva In Kannappa Revealed

Kangana Ranaut Slams Deepika Padukone’s Role In Padmaavat, Saying It Was “Only To Get Ready”

Kangana Ranaut Slams Deepika Padukone’s Role In Padmaavat, Saying It Was “Only To Get Ready”

Shreya Ghoshal Couldn’t Stop Her Tears After Attending Coldplay’s Concert, Here’s Why!

Shreya Ghoshal Couldn’t Stop Her Tears After Attending Coldplay’s Concert, Here’s Why!

Who Is Rozlyn Khan? Stage 4 Cancer Survivor Takes Brutal Potshots At Hina Khan Over Exaggerating Cancer Treatment

Who Is Rozlyn Khan? Stage 4 Cancer Survivor Takes Brutal Potshots At Hina Khan Over

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox