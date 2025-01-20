Jaishankar Attends Inauguration Day Prayer Service At St. John’s Church In Washington D.C

Jaishankar’s attendance at the service reflects India’s continued diplomatic engagement with the U.S., as the ceremony was attended by a number of global leaders, tech giants, and dignitaries from around the world.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, representing India, attended the Inauguration Day Prayer Service at St. John’s Church, marking the beginning of the swearing-in ceremony of the 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump. Jaishankar, who was appointed as the Special Envoy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this event, conveyed the Prime Minister’s message to the new U.S. President, as previously reported by sources.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Jaishankar expressed his privilege to represent India at the momentous occasion. He stated, “Privileged to represent 🇮🇳 as External Affairs Minister and Special Envoy of PM at the Swearing-In Ceremony of the 47th President of the United States of America today in Washington DC.” The Minister also shared his participation in the Inauguration Day Prayer Service held at St. John’s Church, a tradition that has been observed by U.S. Presidents during their inauguration day.

Privileged to represent 🇮🇳 as External Affairs Minister and Special Envoy of PM at the Swearing-In Ceremony of the 47th President of the United States of America today in Washington DC. Attended the Inauguration Day Prayer Service at St John’s Church this morning. 🇮🇳 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ktod8SdbpI — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 20, 2025

Jaishankar’s attendance at the service reflects India’s continued diplomatic engagement with the U.S., as the ceremony was attended by a number of global leaders, tech giants, and dignitaries from around the world. The event is widely viewed as a significant moment in U.S.-India relations, with the two countries continuing to strengthen bilateral ties in areas such as trade, security, and cultural exchanges.

In addition to Jaishankar, several prominent leaders and executives from the tech industry were seen at the ceremony, underscoring the diverse global representation at the inauguration of President Trump. The participation of such high-profile figures highlights the international importance of this transition of power in the United States.

This marks a significant chapter in U.S.-India relations as both nations look forward to a renewed and strengthened partnership under President Trump’s leadership.

