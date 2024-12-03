Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Will COVID Virus Persist In Your Body Longer Than Expected? New Study Gives Rare Insights

While the presence of residual viral fragments is well-documented, it remains uncertain whether live virus continues to exist in some individuals and whether this contributes to long COVID.

Will COVID Virus Persist In Your Body Longer Than Expected? New Study Gives Rare Insights

Approximately 5–10% of individuals infected with COVID-19 experience lingering symptoms for three months or more, a condition known as long COVID.

Researchers have explored various biological mechanisms behind this phenomenon, but a perspective article in the Medical Journal of Australia argues that the virus’s ability to persist in the body could be a primary cause.

The Viral Persistence Hypothesis

Early in the pandemic, it became evident that SARS-CoV-2—or its remnants—could linger in various tissues and organs for extended periods, a concept termed “viral persistence.” While the presence of residual viral fragments is well-documented, it remains uncertain whether live virus continues to exist in some individuals and whether this contributes to long COVID.

This distinction is critical, as live virus can be targeted with specific antiviral treatments, unlike non-replicating viral fragments.

Source of New Variants
In immunocompromised individuals, persistent infections may lead to the emergence of new and significantly altered variants, such as JN.1.

Extended Symptoms in the General Population
Persistent viral presence could result in prolonged symptoms for many, suggesting long COVID might stem from an ongoing infection.

Evidence Supporting Viral Persistence
Although no single study definitively links viral persistence to long COVID, emerging research presents a strong case:

Prolonged Viral Shedding
A Nature study found individuals with mild COVID symptoms who shed viral RNA for extended periods were more likely to develop long COVID.

Viral RNA in Blood and Tissues
Research has detected replicating viral RNA and proteins in blood samples years after infection, suggesting the virus might persist in hidden reservoirs such as blood cells.

Viral Presence in Multiple Organs
Studies have identified viral RNA in various tissues and blood up to four months post-infection. Those with persistent RNA were at higher risk of developing long COVID, with the gastrointestinal tract identified as a potential viral reservoir.

RECOVER Initiative Findings
Recent findings from the RECOVER initiative further support the link between persistent viral presence and long COVID symptoms.

However, isolating live virus from bodily reservoirs remains a technical challenge, leaving definitive proof elusive.

Researchers and policymakers must prioritize:

Fast-Tracking Antiviral Trials
Trials of existing antivirals and unconventional therapies like metformin should be accelerated. Metformin offers potential dual benefits: its antiviral properties and its ability to address fatigue-related impairments.

Developing New Treatments
Investment in novel drug development and rapid clinical trial platforms is essential to translate scientific advancements into effective clinical solutions.

Raising Awareness and Prevention
Understanding viral persistence as a potential driver of long COVID can:

Increase public and medical awareness.

Emphasize the importance of minimizing reinfections, as each subsequent infection raises the risk of long COVID.

Reducing Long COVID Risk

To reduce exposure and lower long COVID risks, individuals should:

Ensure Clean Indoor Air: Open windows, improve airflow, and use air filters in enclosed spaces.
Use High-Quality Masks: Opt for well-fitting masks like N95s in crowded or poorly ventilated settings.
Test and Isolate When Positive: Seek treatment when eligible and take precautions to protect others.
Stay Updated on Vaccines: Booster doses reduce the risk of long COVID and related complications.

While advancements in treatment and potential cures are on the horizon, increased understanding of long COVID’s biological basis is vital. Greater awareness can encourage healthcare providers to take patients’ concerns seriously, enabling them to access existing treatments and services.

MUST READ:Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Filed under

COVID Health news latest covid news latest lifestyle news virus

Advertisement

Also Read

Swiggy Q2 Results: Loss Narrows To Rs 626 Crore, Revenue Rises 30%

Swiggy Q2 Results: Loss Narrows To Rs 626 Crore, Revenue Rises 30%

Uber Shikara: You Can Now Book a Ride on India’s First Water Transport Service in Kashmir

Uber Shikara: You Can Now Book a Ride on India’s First Water Transport Service in...

Lashkar Terrorist Junaid Bhat, Linked To Gagangir Killings, Neutralized In Kashmir Operation

Lashkar Terrorist Junaid Bhat, Linked To Gagangir Killings, Neutralized In Kashmir Operation

Jaishankar: India-China Relations Improving; Commitment To Dialogue Remains Strong

Jaishankar: India-China Relations Improving; Commitment To Dialogue Remains Strong

Tennis Legend Neale Fraser, 19-Time Grand Slam Champion, Dies at 91

Tennis Legend Neale Fraser, 19-Time Grand Slam Champion, Dies at 91

Entertainment

Pushpa 2 Fever Hits London: Watch How A Flash Mob Overtakes Streets Breaking Into Allu Arjun’s VIRAL Songs

Pushpa 2 Fever Hits London: Watch How A Flash Mob Overtakes Streets Breaking Into Allu

Is Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 3 Called The Rampage And Will It Star Vijay Deverakonda As The Big Bad Villain? Here’s The Truth

Is Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 3 Called The Rampage And Will It Star Vijay Deverakonda As

Did PM Modi Convince Vikrant Massey To Hold His Retirement? 12th Fail Star Does A U-Turn, Says People Misread It

Did PM Modi Convince Vikrant Massey To Hold His Retirement? 12th Fail Star Does A

Watch: MS Dhoni’s Dance to Pahadi Song with Wife Sakshi Goes Viral; Fans Adore the ‘Beautiful Moment’

Watch: MS Dhoni’s Dance to Pahadi Song with Wife Sakshi Goes Viral; Fans Adore the

K-Drama Actor Park Min Jae Passes Away At 32 In China

K-Drama Actor Park Min Jae Passes Away At 32 In China

Advertisement

Lifestyle

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox