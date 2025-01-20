Home
Monday, January 20, 2025
₹50,000 Fine, Life Imprisonment For RG Kar Convict Sanjoy Roy; Court Says ‘Not Rarest Of Rare’

Sanjay Roy has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital in August 2024.

A CBI court in Kolkata has sentenced Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, to life imprisonment for the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital last year. The sentence was handed down on Monday by Sealdah Court Judge Anirban Das. Roy, who was convicted on January 18, was also fined Rs 50,000 for his heinous crimes.

Judge’s Comments on the Sentence

While announcing the sentence, Judge Das clarified that this case did not qualify as the “rarest of the rare” and hence, Roy would be sentenced to life imprisonment until death. The judge also ordered the state government to pay a compensation of Rs 17 lakhs to the victim’s family, although they declined to accept the offer.

Roy’s Defense and Claims of Innocence

During the sentencing phase, Roy denied the charges and claimed he had been framed. “I have been framed without any reason. I told you before that I always wear a Rudraksha chain. If I had committed the crime, it would have broken at the crime scene,” he told the court. He also expressed his frustration, saying that he was not allowed to speak and was forced to sign documents during the investigation.

The CBI Lawyer’s Argument for the Death Penalty

In contrast, the CBI lawyer called for a death penalty, emphasizing the gravity of the crime. He described the case as a “rarest of the rare” instance, stating that the victim, a bright medical student, was an asset to society. The lawyer argued that the brutal nature of the crime shook the community, and the loss of a young woman who had dedicated her life to helping others was irreplaceable. He further added that such a crime required a punishment that would restore society’s faith in the justice system.

The Murder of the Trainee Doctor

The incident occurred on the night of August 8, 2024, when the body of the victim, a postgraduate medical trainee, was found in a seminar hall at RG Kar Hospital. She was believed to have been raped and then murdered. Roy was arrested the following day in connection with the crime. The police investigation led to charges of rape, causing death, and murder under Sections 64, 66, and 103 of the Indian Penal Code.

The case has deeply impacted the medical community and the people of Kolkata, with many expressing outrage over the tragic loss of such a talented individual. The conviction and life sentence for Roy aim to provide some sense of justice, though the pain of the victim’s loss remains immeasurable.

