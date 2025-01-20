Mamata Banerjee On RG Kar Case Verdict: ‘Not Satisfied With Life Sentence’ For Sanjay Roy

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her dissatisfaction with the life sentence handed to Sanjay Roy in the high-profile RG Kar Hospital rape-murder case. Speaking on Monday, Mamata Banerjee stated that she was not content with the decision made by the Kolkata court, which convicted Roy for the brutal crime. The Chief Minister emphasized that the demand from both the public and political leaders had been for a death sentence, but the court had opted for life imprisonment instead.

CM Mamata Banerjee’s Statement on the Verdict

“I am not satisfied,” Mamata Banerjee said during her address. She added, “All of us demanded the death sentence, but the court gave life imprisonment.” The case, which had shocked the community, saw demands from several quarters for the harshest punishment, but the judicial decision diverged from these calls. Mamata’s statement reflects a widespread sentiment that a death penalty would have been more fitting given the gravity of the crime.

The RG Kar Rape-Murder Case

The case pertains to the rape and murder of a young trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata in August 2024. Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, was convicted by a CBI court for the heinous crime. While the prosecution had urged the court to hand down the death penalty, the judge ruled for life imprisonment, citing that the case did not qualify as one of the “rarest of the rare” crimes that typically warrant a death sentence.

The crime has left the medical community and the people of Kolkata in shock, and Mamata Banerjee’s dissatisfaction adds to the growing chorus of public anger over the verdict.