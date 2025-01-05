Home
Monday, January 6, 2025
22-Year-Old Man Stabs Colleague After Fight Over Work Quality In Gurugram

Accused Shavtal revealed that Victim Kumar would frequently berate and criticize him over the quality of his work.

22-Year-Old Man Stabs Colleague After Fight Over Work Quality In Gurugram

A 26-year-old man was fatally stabbed by his colleague following a heated dispute over work quality at a guest house in Sector 53, Gurugram.

The accused, Arjun Shavtal, 22, a native of Assam, has been arrested, and the knife used in the crime has been recovered, police said on Sunday.

The victim, Dalip Kumar, originally from Bihar, and the accused were both employed as housekeeping staff at Hello Guest House.

Police received information on Saturday evening about the incident, prompting them to rush to the scene along with a forensic team and a dog squad to investigate.

What was the motive behind the crime?

According to police officials, tensions had been building between the two colleagues. During interrogation, Shavtal revealed that Kumar would frequently berate and criticize him over the quality of his work.

The criticism often escalated to threats and physical confrontations, which led to Shavtal harboring resentment toward the victim.

The accused confessed that on the day of the incident, he was enraged by another confrontation with Kumar. In anger, he retrieved a kitchen knife and attacked Kumar, fatally stabbing him.

An FIR has been filed based on a complaint by the victim’s brother. “The accused confessed to the crime and was arrested on Sunday,” a police officer said.

Further investigation is underway to gather more evidence and ascertain if there were any additional factors contributing to the incident.

In a similar case in November, a Bengaluru man, freshly released from prison, killed two colleagues during a drunken brawl. Similarly, in Pune, a 30-year-old man was arrested for murdering a colleague over financial disputes last October.

ALSO READ: OYO New Rules Implemented In Meerut: Will Other Cities Follow?

Gurugram Local News Work Dispute

