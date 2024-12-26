8 Rare Facts About India’s Former PM Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh, a former prime minister of India who died on December 26, 2024, at the age of 92, made key contributions to India's economy and politics. He became synonymous with liberalizing the Indian economy, and such inspiration continues to be very influential.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who served the two terms from 2004 to 2014, passed away on December 26, 2024, at the age of 92. Known more for his transformative contributions towards the Indian economy, much beyond his time in the office, here are eight lesser-known facts about the remarkable life of Manmohan Singh.

1. India’s First Sikh Prime Minister

Manmohan Singh was the first Sikh to become Prime Minister in India’s history in 2004. His government, for the first time since Jawaharlal Nehru, saw the country re-elect a prime minister for a second successive term. Singh is also among the longest-serving Prime Ministers of the country, holding office for 10 years.

2. RBI-Government Connection

Singh is not the only Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) who later becomes India’s Finance Minister. He himself was preceded by CD Deshmukh who served the country as RBI Governor followed by Finance Minister. This period of his as a Finance Minister between 1991 and 1996 was a forerunner to his future achievements.

3. Finance Minister Who Became Prime Ministers

Singh’s rise from Finance Minister to Prime Minister was not a one-off. He was one of four Finance Ministers who later became Prime Ministers. The others are Morarji Desai, Charan Singh, and VP Singh.

4. Bureaucrat Turned Finance Minister

Singh was one of the few top bureaucrats who managed to make it to the Finance Ministry. Others in the same list include HM Patel, CD Deshmukh, and Yashwant Sinha. Their succession reflected the need for experience in bureaucracy that formed Indian financial policies.

5. Proficiency In Urdu For Speeches

Although Singh was fluent in Hindi, most of his speeches were written in Urdu due to his proficiency in it. His speeches were replete with a blend of eloquence and cultural understanding that endeared him to many.

6. Healer From Modest Means

Singh’s early life was in Gah, which is now in Pakistan. The area lacked electricity and schools, so he used to walk miles to study by the light of a kerosene lamp. Such is his dedication to education.

7. International Acclaim

In 1993, he was named “Finance Minister of the Year” by Euromoney and Asiamoney, for his distinguished economic reforms. The two awards were when he held the office of Finance Minister and was involved in important economic liberalization policies by India.

8. An Unwilling Beginning Into Politics

It was in 1962 when Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister, offered Singh a position in the government, but Singh declined it in favor of teaching at his college in Amritsar because he was dedicated to his academic career. Singh’s later entry into politics was driven by his belief in public service.

