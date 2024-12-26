Former PM Manmohan Singh’s Last Rites To Be Held On Saturday, Congress Confirms

The Congress party has confirmed that the last rites of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh will take place tomorrow. Dr. Singh, who passed away on December 26, 2024, was a prominent figure in Indian politics and is remembered for his legacy.

The last rites of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh will be performed on Saturday, the Congress party said in a statement. An official announcement detailing the arrangements will be made on Friday.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal confirmed on Thursday night that the last rites for Dr. Manmohan Singh would be on Saturday. He announced the same in a brief meeting with media in Delhi on Thursday evening. He conveyed deep glee at losing the former Prime Minister; it’s not only an “acid test” in the death of a life but painful for the country as a whole.

“The last rites of former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh will be held the day after tomorrow. We will announce officially.” Venugopal told reporters, confirming the timing and arrangements.

Tributes From Across The Nation

The news of Dr. Singh’s passing has left the nation in mourning. Describing Dr. Singh as an “icon of the Congress and the country,” Venugopal highlighted the former Prime Minister’s pivotal role in India’s post-independence progress. “Dr. Manmohan Singh was the real icon of the Congress and the country. A post-independence hero. His mission and ability to govern the country was witnessed by everyone.” Venugopal added.

In honor of Dr. Singh, the Congress has announced that all programs would be called off for the next seven days and so would be the scheduled Congress Foundation Day on 28 December.

The mortal remains of Dr. Manmohan Singh were brought to his residence at 3 Motilal Nehru Marg late Thursday night from AIIMS, Delhi. The mortal remains will be shown to the public for homage.

High ranking congress leadership include, Sonia Gandhi, leader and Chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Party, and the Member of Parliament Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attended her residence to pay obituaries. Congress Party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, who have participated in the CWC meet at Belagavi, Karnataka, returned from the place to Delhi on getting the news of sad demise of Dr. Singh.

The former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh died age 92 at AIIMS, Delhi on the night of December 26, 2024. After an official statement from the medical institution, AIIMS reported that he suffered from sudden loss of consciousness that came upon him at home, and the medical workers there rushed him to hospital where all the attempts on resuscitation were foiled, and he became pronounced dead at 9:51 PM.

A press note from AIIMS stated, “With profound grief, it is informed that former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, aged 92 years, passed away. He was under treatment for age-related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26th December 2024. Resuscitative measures were initiated immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM.”

Manmohan Singh’s Legacy

Born in Punjab in 1932, Dr. Manmohan Singh was India’s Prime Minister for two consecutive terms, from 2004 to 2014. He first took office after Congress won the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, defeating the NDA led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. His second term was from 2009 to 2014, and he was succeeded by Narendra Modi in 2014.

Dr. Singh stepped down from the Rajya Sabha this year, following a phenomenal service of 33 years. His stature as a visionary leader and specifically in his economic reforms, his part in designing the modern Indian economy will be forever written into Indian political history.

