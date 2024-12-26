Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Former PM Manmohan Singh’s Last Rites To Be Held On Saturday, Congress Confirms

The Congress party has confirmed that the last rites of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh will take place tomorrow. Dr. Singh, who passed away on December 26, 2024, was a prominent figure in Indian politics and is remembered for his legacy.

Former PM Manmohan Singh’s Last Rites To Be Held On Saturday, Congress Confirms

The last rites of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh will be performed on Saturday, the Congress party said in a statement. An official announcement detailing the arrangements will be made on Friday.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal confirmed on Thursday night that the last rites for Dr. Manmohan Singh would be on Saturday. He announced the same in a brief meeting with media in Delhi on Thursday evening. He conveyed deep glee at losing the former Prime Minister; it’s not only an “acid test” in the death of a life but painful for the country as a whole.

“The last rites of former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh will be held the day after tomorrow. We will announce officially.” Venugopal told reporters, confirming the timing and arrangements.

Tributes From Across The Nation

The news of Dr. Singh’s passing has left the nation in mourning. Describing Dr. Singh as an “icon of the Congress and the country,” Venugopal highlighted the former Prime Minister’s pivotal role in India’s post-independence progress. “Dr. Manmohan Singh was the real icon of the Congress and the country. A post-independence hero. His mission and ability to govern the country was witnessed by everyone.” Venugopal added.

In honor of Dr. Singh, the Congress has announced that all programs would be called off for the next seven days and so would be the scheduled Congress Foundation Day on 28 December.

The mortal remains of Dr. Manmohan Singh were brought to his residence at 3 Motilal Nehru Marg late Thursday night from AIIMS, Delhi. The mortal remains will be shown to the public for homage.

High ranking congress leadership include, Sonia Gandhi, leader and Chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Party, and the Member of Parliament Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attended her residence to pay obituaries. Congress Party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, who have participated in the CWC meet at Belagavi, Karnataka, returned from the place to Delhi on getting the news of sad demise of Dr. Singh.

The former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh died age 92 at AIIMS, Delhi on the night of December 26, 2024. After an official statement from the medical institution, AIIMS reported that he suffered from sudden loss of consciousness that came upon him at home, and the medical workers there rushed him to hospital where all the attempts on resuscitation were foiled, and he became pronounced dead at 9:51 PM.

A press note from AIIMS stated, “With profound grief, it is informed that former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, aged 92 years, passed away. He was under treatment for age-related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26th December 2024. Resuscitative measures were initiated immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM.”

Manmohan Singh’s Legacy

Born in Punjab in 1932, Dr. Manmohan Singh was India’s Prime Minister for two consecutive terms, from 2004 to 2014. He first took office after Congress won the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, defeating the NDA led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. His second term was from 2009 to 2014, and he was succeeded by Narendra Modi in 2014.

Dr. Singh stepped down from the Rajya Sabha this year, following a phenomenal service of 33 years. His stature as a visionary leader and specifically in his economic reforms, his part in designing the modern Indian economy will be forever written into Indian political history.

ALSO READ | ‘Was Called Silent PM, But I Wasn’t Afraid Of Talking To Press,’ When Manmohan Singh Responded To Silent PM Tag

Filed under

Manmohan Singh

Advertisement

Also Read

Undersea Power Cable Linking Finland And Estonia Breaks Down, Sabotage Suspected

Undersea Power Cable Linking Finland And Estonia Breaks Down, Sabotage Suspected

RBI Sets Up 8-Member Committee To Establish Ethical AI Framework For Ethical Use Of AI

RBI Sets Up 8-Member Committee To Establish Ethical AI Framework For Ethical Use Of AI

Why Is Microsoft Scaling Back Its Reliance On OpenAI? All You Need To Know

Why Is Microsoft Scaling Back Its Reliance On OpenAI? All You Need To Know

Budget 2025: Govt May Cut Income Tax Rates To Lift Consumption, Says Report

Budget 2025: Govt May Cut Income Tax Rates To Lift Consumption, Says Report

Donald Trump Monitors Companies Avoiding Inaugural Fund Donations: Will There Be Consequences?

Donald Trump Monitors Companies Avoiding Inaugural Fund Donations: Will There Be Consequences?

Entertainment

Who Was Simran Singh AKA ‘Jammu Ki Dhadkan’? Instagram Influencer Found Dead In Gurugram Apartment

Who Was Simran Singh AKA ‘Jammu Ki Dhadkan’? Instagram Influencer Found Dead In Gurugram Apartment

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Warns Tollywood Actors, ‘No Compromise on Law’ Amid Pushpa 2 Stampede

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Warns Tollywood Actors, ‘No Compromise on Law’ Amid Pushpa 2 Stampede

Why Was Pushpa 2 Song Dammunte Pattukora DELETED From Social Media Platforms? Here’s The Truth

Why Was Pushpa 2 Song Dammunte Pattukora DELETED From Social Media Platforms? Here’s The Truth

Did Ajith Kumar Dance To Allu Arjun’s Oo Antava From Pushpa At A Wedding? Here’s The Fact Check From Viral Video

Did Ajith Kumar Dance To Allu Arjun’s Oo Antava From Pushpa At A Wedding? Here’s

How Did Young Baby Driver Actor Hudson Meek Die At 16? Tragic Details Of The Incident Revealed

How Did Young Baby Driver Actor Hudson Meek Die At 16? Tragic Details Of The

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox