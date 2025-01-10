Home
Friday, January 10, 2025
8-Year-Old Girl Dies Of Suspected Cardiac Arrest At Ahmedabad School: CCTV Footage Captures Tragic Incident

An 8-year-old girl tragically passed away due to suspected cardiac arrest after collapsing in the lobby of Zebar School in Ahmedabad on Friday morning. The incident, which has shocked the school community and her family, was captured in CCTV footage, showing the girl’s sudden and heartbreaking collapse.

The girl, a Class 3 student, was seen walking through the school lobby when she suddenly appeared to experience discomfort. In the footage, she can be observed sitting on a bench, holding her chest and showing signs of distress. Moments later, she collapsed, prompting nearby teachers to rush to her aid. The teachers immediately attempted to perform CPR and quickly rushed the child to a nearby hospital in an ambulance.

Despite their best efforts, the girl was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. School principal Sharmistha Sinha confirmed that the young student had no prior health issues. However, she seemed unwell on that particular morning and collapsed shortly after sitting on the bench.

According to Principal Sinha, the girl had difficulty breathing before collapsing, which led to the decision to rush her to the hospital. Unfortunately, her condition did not improve, and she was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

The girl’s body has been sent for a postmortem examination to confirm the cause of death, with preliminary findings indicating cardiac arrest. Ahmedabad police have initiated an investigation into the incident, looking into all aspects of the case.

The young girl’s parents reside in Mumbai, and she had been living with her grandparents in Ahmedabad. The incident has left the family and the school community in shock, as they struggle to come to terms with the tragic event.

