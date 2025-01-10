Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Calls For Heritage Reclamation, Hits Out At Waqf Board

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke on the resurgence of temple-mosque disputes, calling "reclaiming heritage" a justified cause. His comments also targeted the Waqf Board's involvement in land disputes, particularly regarding the Maha Kumbh.

In a statement that has stirred political and religious discourse, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently voiced his support for “reclaiming heritage,” a remark that comes amid an ongoing resurgence of temple-mosque disputes across the country. Adityanath made these comments at AajTak’s Dharma Sansad event ahead of the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, where he addressed a range of contentious topics, including religious heritage, violence linked to the Shahi Jama Masjid dispute in Sambhal, and the cleanliness of the Ganga.

The UP CM’s comments drew significant attention when he asserted that “reclaiming heritage is not a bad thing,” particularly in reference to the ongoing controversy surrounding the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal. Last year, the dispute led to violence following a court-ordered survey of the mosque, and Adityanath referred to the area as a place where “Sanatan proof is now visible.” He emphasized that India should not be governed by a “Muslim League mentality,” a remark aimed at political opponents who advocate for the protection of certain religious sites.

His comments on the Sambhal issue were backed by a historical reference: the Puranas, according to Adityanath, mention Sambhal as the birthplace of Kalki, the tenth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The Chief Minister’s remarks echo his consistent advocacy for Hindu religious heritage, which has sparked both support and criticism.

In his address, Adityanath also criticized the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) government, led by Akhilesh Yadav, for its alleged failure to maintain the cleanliness of the Ganga during the 2013 Kumbh Mela in Allahabad (now Prayagraj). He recalled an incident when the Prime Minister of Mauritius, visiting India for the religious event, reportedly refrained from taking a holy dip in the Ganga due to pollution and mismanagement. In stark contrast, Adityanath noted that the current “double-engine government” had successfully transformed the Ganga, citing the same Mauritian Prime Minister’s visit in 2019, when he and his family took a dip in the Sangam, witnessing the improvements firsthand.

However, the Chief Minister’s remarks took a controversial turn when he addressed the ongoing issue of the Waqf Board and the Maha Kumbh Mela. After a cleric alleged that the land where the religious event was being held was Waqf property, Adityanath responded forcefully. He remarked that the state government would reclaim “every inch of land” taken under the guise of Waqf, and specifically criticized the Waqf Board, calling it a “board of land mafias.”

Adityanath further assured the public that the state government was actively investigating all such land disputes, with amendments to the law being made to ensure transparency. “Wherever the word ‘waqf’ appears, it will be investigated to determine whose name the land was originally registered in,” he stated, vowing to restore such land to its rightful owners.

These statements add fuel to an already charged political environment in Uttar Pradesh, as well as across the country, where religious tensions continue to simmer over issues of temple-mosque conflicts, the preservation of religious sites, and the role of the state in safeguarding its heritage.

With the Kumbh Mela drawing significant attention and the temple-mosque issue remaining at the forefront of political discourse, Yogi Adityanath’s bold statements on reclaiming heritage, the Waqf Board, and Ganga cleanliness have ignited debates that will likely continue as the state approaches the elections and the religious event.

