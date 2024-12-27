A Tempo Runs Over Six Pedestrains, One Killed: Mumbai

A tragic incident unfolded in Mumbai's Ghatkopar on Friday evening when a tempo lost control and ran over six pedestrians, resulting in the death of one woman and leaving five others injured.

A tragic incident unfolded in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar on Friday evening when a tempo lost control and ran over six pedestrians, resulting in the death of one woman and leaving five others injured. The accident occurred around 6:30 pm in the fish market area of Chirag Nagar, a bustling locality in Ghatkopar.

The woman who tragically lost her life was identified as Preety Patel, a resident of Parsiwadi in Ghatkopar. The injured victims, including Reshma Shaikh, Tofa Shaikh, Mehram Ali Shaikh, and Marufa Shaikh, were quickly transported to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar for immediate medical attention.

According to officials, the driver of the tempo, Uttar Kharat, reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to mount the pavement and strike the pedestrians. Authorities have taken Kharat into custody, and an investigation is underway to determine whether he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

The police are working to piece together the circumstances surrounding the accident and have promised to take appropriate action based on their findings. The incident has left the local community in shock, with residents expressing their concern over pedestrian safety in the area.

