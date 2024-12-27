Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

A Tempo Runs Over Six Pedestrains, One Killed: Mumbai

A tragic incident unfolded in Mumbai's Ghatkopar on Friday evening when a tempo lost control and ran over six pedestrians, resulting in the death of one woman and leaving five others injured.

A Tempo Runs Over Six Pedestrains, One Killed: Mumbai

A tragic incident unfolded in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar on Friday evening when a tempo lost control and ran over six pedestrians, resulting in the death of one woman and leaving five others injured. The accident occurred around 6:30 pm in the fish market area of Chirag Nagar, a bustling locality in Ghatkopar.

The woman who tragically lost her life was identified as Preety Patel, a resident of Parsiwadi in Ghatkopar. The injured victims, including Reshma Shaikh, Tofa Shaikh, Mehram Ali Shaikh, and Marufa Shaikh, were quickly transported to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar for immediate medical attention.

According to officials, the driver of the tempo, Uttar Kharat, reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to mount the pavement and strike the pedestrians. Authorities have taken Kharat into custody, and an investigation is underway to determine whether he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

The police are working to piece together the circumstances surrounding the accident and have promised to take appropriate action based on their findings. The incident has left the local community in shock, with residents expressing their concern over pedestrian safety in the area.

Also Read: Delhi Witnessed Improvement In Air Quality, GRAP 3 Revoked

Filed under

Mumbai tempo accident

Advertisement

Also Read

Groom Cancels Wedding Due To Delay In Serving Roti’s, Marries Another Girl

Groom Cancels Wedding Due To Delay In Serving Roti’s, Marries Another Girl

Congress Seeks Different Memorial Site For Former PM Manmohan Singh

Congress Seeks Different Memorial Site For Former PM Manmohan Singh

Bharat Pulse Survey: Are You Using AI In Your Work Or Personal Life?

Bharat Pulse Survey: Are You Using AI In Your Work Or Personal Life?

Delhi Witnessed Improvement In Air Quality, GRAP 3 Revoked

Delhi Witnessed Improvement In Air Quality, GRAP 3 Revoked

Bharat Progress Report: Amazon Pledges $80 Billion In Exports From India By 2030

Bharat Progress Report: Amazon Pledges $80 Billion In Exports From India By 2030

Entertainment

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani To Re-Release In Cinemas: A Nostalgic Treat for Fans

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani To Re-Release In Cinemas: A Nostalgic Treat for Fans

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Teaser Postponed After Former PM Manmohan Singh’s Demise

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Teaser Postponed After Former PM Manmohan Singh’s Demise

Squid Game Season 2 ‘X’ Review: Fans Call It Netflix’s Best Thriller, Gong Yoo And Lee Jung Jae On-Screen Chemistry Wows

Squid Game Season 2 ‘X’ Review: Fans Call It Netflix’s Best Thriller, Gong Yoo And

Why Vir Das Urges Fans To Read Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s ‘Awe-Inspiring’ Resume – Check It Out Here!

Why Vir Das Urges Fans To Read Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s ‘Awe-Inspiring’ Resume –

Happy Birthday Salman Khan: How He Became One The Most Celebrated Actor ‘The Bhaijaan Of Bollywood’

Happy Birthday Salman Khan: How He Became One The Most Celebrated Actor ‘The Bhaijaan Of

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox