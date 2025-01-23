AAP, BJP, And Congress Unveil Election Manifestos With Promises To Address Voter Concerns

With Delhi’s Assembly elections set for February 5, the political landscape is abuzz as the AAP, BJP, and Congress unveil their manifestos, each filled with promises aimed at gaining voter support. In an election focused on “freebies,” these major parties have rolled out a range of welfare measures to address key voter concerns.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, aims for a third consecutive term and has been joined by the BJP and Congress, which have also promised several welfare schemes to attract voters.

Cash Transfers to Women:

Given the influence of women voters, particularly in Maharashtra’s recent assembly elections, the parties have focused on offering financial aid to women in Delhi.

AAP : After initially promising Rs 1,000 per month to women over 18, the party now proposes increasing the amount to Rs 2,100 if re-elected.

: After initially promising Rs 1,000 per month to women over 18, the party now proposes increasing the amount to Rs 2,100 if re-elected. BJP : The BJP promises Rs 2,500 per month for women, along with additional support for pregnant women, including Rs 21,000 in financial aid and six nutritional kits. The pension for widows would also rise from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000.

: The BJP promises Rs 2,500 per month for women, along with additional support for pregnant women, including Rs 21,000 in financial aid and six nutritional kits. The pension for widows would also rise from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000. Congress: Congress has pledged Rs 2,500 per month to women under its ‘Pyaari Didi Yojana.’

Healthcare:

Each party has outlined significant healthcare plans aimed at supporting the city’s residents.

AAP : Under the Sanjeevani Yojana, senior citizens above 60 will receive free treatment in both government and private hospitals.

: Under the Sanjeevani Yojana, senior citizens above 60 will receive free treatment in both government and private hospitals. BJP : The BJP has promised to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme, offering health coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh for senior citizens and economically weaker families, along with mobile health units.

: The BJP has promised to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme, offering health coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh for senior citizens and economically weaker families, along with mobile health units. Congress: Congress has proposed a health insurance scheme that will cover all Delhi residents, providing up to Rs 25 lakh under its Jeevan Raksha Yojana.

Electricity:

Electricity plans vary between the parties.

AAP : The party promises free electricity up to 200 units, with a 50% subsidy for usage beyond that.

: The party promises free electricity up to 200 units, with a 50% subsidy for usage beyond that. BJP : The BJP plans to continue all existing electricity schemes.

: The BJP plans to continue all existing electricity schemes. Congress: Congress has promised 300 units of free electricity.

LPG Subsidy:

AAP : No subsidy promise.

: No subsidy promise. BJP : A Rs 500 subsidy per LPG cylinder and free cylinders on Holi and Diwali.

: A Rs 500 subsidy per LPG cylinder and free cylinders on Holi and Diwali. Congress: A Rs 500 cylinder price, along with free ration kits.

Public Transport:

AAP : Expanding its free bus service to include male students in schools and colleges.

: Expanding its free bus service to include male students in schools and colleges. BJP : The BJP plans to continue the free bus service for women.

: The BJP plans to continue the free bus service for women. Congress: No specific transport promises.

Pension for Senior Citizens:

AAP : Promises Rs 2,000 per month for seniors aged 60-69 and Rs 2,500 for those 70 and above.

: Promises Rs 2,000 per month for seniors aged 60-69 and Rs 2,500 for those 70 and above. BJP : Promises to increase pensions for seniors to Rs 2,500 for those 60-69 and Rs 3,000 for those 70 and above.

: Promises to increase pensions for seniors to Rs 2,500 for those 60-69 and Rs 3,000 for those 70 and above. Congress: No specific pension promise.

Other Unique Promises:

AAP : Offers Rs 1 lakh for the marriage of daughters, life insurance worth Rs 10 lakh for auto drivers, and coverage for tenants under its free electricity and water scheme. RWAs will also receive funds for private security guards.

: Offers Rs 1 lakh for the marriage of daughters, life insurance worth Rs 10 lakh for auto drivers, and coverage for tenants under its free electricity and water scheme. RWAs will also receive funds for private security guards. BJP : Proposes Rs 21,000 and six nutritional kits for pregnant women, as well as nutritious meals at Rs 5 through Atal Canteens.

: Proposes Rs 21,000 and six nutritional kits for pregnant women, as well as nutritious meals at Rs 5 through Atal Canteens. Congress: Introduces the ‘Yuva Udaan Yojana’ to provide Rs 8,500 per year to unemployed youth, as well as monthly free ration kits for families.

As the election campaigns heat up, the choices facing Delhi voters will reflect their priorities—whether they favor AAP’s community-focused approach, BJP’s development-focused agenda, or Congress’ welfare-driven promises.

