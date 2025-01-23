Home
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Two More Student Suicides In Kota: Death Toll Reaches Six In 2025

Two more student suicides in Kota bring the total to six in 2025. The deaths of Afsha Sheikh and Parag raise concerns over the mental health impact of academic pressure in the city, known for its coaching institutes.

Two More Student Suicides In Kota: Death Toll Reaches Six In 2025

Kota, a city known for its intense coaching centers and academic pressure, has been rocked by two more student suicides, bringing the total number of deaths in 2025 to six. These suicides, which took place under the jurisdiction of Jawahar Nagar police station, have intensified concerns about student well-being in the city, where thousands come to prepare for competitive exams like NEET and JEE-Mains.

Tragic Deaths of Afsha Sheikh and Parag

At around 10 AM, Afsha Sheikh, a 23-year-old student from Ahmedabad, was found hanging in her room at a paying guest accommodation. Afsha, who had been living in Kota for six months to prepare for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), did not respond to knocks from her hostelmates. The owner had to break open the door, only to discover her lifeless body. Ram Laxman Gurjar, the Jawahar Nagar SHO, confirmed that no suicide note was found in her room.

Just hours later, around noon, another tragic death occurred. Parag, an 18-year-old from Assam, was found hanging in his room by his mother when she returned from the market. Parag, who had come to Kota to prepare for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Mains), joins Afsha in a series of devastating student suicides that continue to plague the city.

The Toll of Academic Pressure and Mental Health Struggles

These two suicides bring the number of student deaths in Kota this month to six, underscoring the mounting crisis. Kota has long been a hub for competitive exam preparation, attracting students from across India. However, the intense academic pressure and mental health challenges that many students face have led to a rise in suicides over recent years.

In 2024, 16-17 students reportedly died by suicide in Kota, highlighting the urgent need for more support systems and resources to help students cope with the pressures of academic life. The high rates of suicides are also contributing to a decline in student enrollments, as worried parents are reconsidering sending their children to Kota for coaching.

Efforts to Address the Crisis: Can Change Happen?

In response to the rising suicides, the Kota district administration has assured parents that steps are being taken to ensure their children’s safety. Authorities have issued appeals to parents, promising greater oversight and better facilities for students. Hostel owners have also announced initiatives to improve the environment and mental health support for students, hoping to restore confidence and prevent further tragedies.

However, with suicides continuing to rise, many are questioning whether the pressure-cooker environment of Kota’s coaching institutes is sustainable in its current form.

