AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Claims Conspiracy Hatched To Arrest Delhi CM Atishi In Fake Case: ‘Rattled By….’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on December 25 made serious allegations, claiming that a conspiracy was being planned to arrest Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi in a fabricated case. Speaking out on the matter, Kejriwal suggested that authorities were plotting to frame Atishi with false charges in the coming days.

Raids Expected Before Arrest

Kejriwal went further, alleging that before any potential arrest, the authorities intended to conduct raids on senior AAP leaders. His accusations have intensified the political tensions surrounding the Delhi government’s welfare schemes, including the Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana.

Kejriwal announced that he would hold a press conference at 12 PM today to discuss the matter in greater detail. His statements have generated widespread speculation about the full scope of the alleged conspiracy and the future of these political developments.

महिला सम्मान योजना और संजीवनी योजना से ये लोग बुरी तरह से बौखला गए हैं। अगले कुछ दिनों में फ़र्ज़ी केस बनाकर आतिशी जी को गिरफ्तार करने का इन्होंने प्लान बनाया है उसके पहले “आप” के सीनियर नेताओं पर रेड की जायेंगी आज 12 बजे इस पर प्रेस कांफ्रेंस करूँगा। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 25, 2024

