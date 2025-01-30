AAP Leader Priyanka Kakkar Criticizes Haryana CM For Staged Yamuna Water Sip

Priyanka Kakkar, a prominent AAP leader, has sharply criticized Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini after he was seen drinking water from the heavily polluted Yamuna River to counter accusations made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Priyanka Kakkar, a prominent AAP leader, has sharply criticized Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini after he was seen drinking water from the heavily polluted Yamuna River to counter accusations made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Kakkar accused Saini of dramatizing the situation, claiming that the CM did not actually drink the water but immediately spat it out. She suggested that instead of misleading the public with such theatrics, Saini should address the severe pollution levels in the river.

The Drama Around the Yamuna Water Sip

On Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited the banks of the Yamuna River in Delhi’s Palla village, where he took a sip of the river’s water. This act came after Kejriwal accused the Haryana government of deliberately poisoning the water supply to Delhi in an attempt to harm its residents. Saini responded to these allegations by drinking the water, dismissing Kejriwal’s claims as political fear-mongering. Kakkar, however, dismissed the act as a mere publicity stunt.

Kakkar responded to Saini’s actions by stating, “After such a big tragedy in Mahakumbh yesterday, PM Narendra Modi was in Delhi to criticize Arvind Kejriwal… we have told everyone that if you vote for BJP, the first thing you’ll have to do is buy a generator.” She condemned Saini’s actions as a distraction and emphasized that the focus should remain on the pollution of the Yamuna, which continues to pose a threat to the health of the people in Delhi.

Haryana CM’s Defense and Further Allegations

Nayab Singh Saini responded to Kejriwal’s allegations by labeling them as unfortunate and accused Kejriwal of trying to create panic among the people for his political advantage. He defended his action of drinking the river water, claiming it proved that the water was safe to consume.

In a separate development, Priyanka Kakkar also commented on a suspicious vehicle found near the Punjab Bhawan in Delhi. The vehicle, marked with “Punjab Sarkar” and registered in Punjab, contained liquor bottles, cash, and pamphlets from the AAP. Kakkar denied any connection to the AAP, stating the vehicle belonged to a BJP worker from Maharashtra, and the number plate was fraudulent. The Punjab Police clarified that the vehicle was not associated with the state government and condemned the baseless accusations.

Clarifications from the Punjab Government

Following the incident, the Punjab government issued a statement clarifying that the vehicle’s registration plate was forged. They revealed that the vehicle was registered in the name of an army official from Maharashtra, thus disproving any claims of the vehicle being affiliated with the Punjab state government. This clarification was made in response to Delhi Police’s statement, which had initially claimed that the vehicle was part of the Punjab government’s fleet.

Both the Yamuna water controversy and the suspicious vehicle incident have sparked heated debates, with accusations flying from all directions. While the political drama continues, AAP leaders like Priyanka Kakkar are focused on highlighting the pollution issues in the Yamuna and the broader governance failures that impact residents of Delhi and beyond.

