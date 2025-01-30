Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

AAP Leader Priyanka Kakkar Criticizes Haryana CM For Staged Yamuna Water Sip

Priyanka Kakkar, a prominent AAP leader, has sharply criticized Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini after he was seen drinking water from the heavily polluted Yamuna River to counter accusations made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
AAP Leader Priyanka Kakkar Criticizes Haryana CM For Staged Yamuna Water Sip


Priyanka Kakkar, a prominent AAP leader, has sharply criticized Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini after he was seen drinking water from the heavily polluted Yamuna River to counter accusations made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Kakkar accused Saini of dramatizing the situation, claiming that the CM did not actually drink the water but immediately spat it out. She suggested that instead of misleading the public with such theatrics, Saini should address the severe pollution levels in the river.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Drama Around the Yamuna Water Sip

On Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited the banks of the Yamuna River in Delhi’s Palla village, where he took a sip of the river’s water. This act came after Kejriwal accused the Haryana government of deliberately poisoning the water supply to Delhi in an attempt to harm its residents. Saini responded to these allegations by drinking the water, dismissing Kejriwal’s claims as political fear-mongering. Kakkar, however, dismissed the act as a mere publicity stunt.

Kakkar responded to Saini’s actions by stating, “After such a big tragedy in Mahakumbh yesterday, PM Narendra Modi was in Delhi to criticize Arvind Kejriwal… we have told everyone that if you vote for BJP, the first thing you’ll have to do is buy a generator.” She condemned Saini’s actions as a distraction and emphasized that the focus should remain on the pollution of the Yamuna, which continues to pose a threat to the health of the people in Delhi.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Haryana CM’s Defense and Further Allegations

Nayab Singh Saini responded to Kejriwal’s allegations by labeling them as unfortunate and accused Kejriwal of trying to create panic among the people for his political advantage. He defended his action of drinking the river water, claiming it proved that the water was safe to consume.

In a separate development, Priyanka Kakkar also commented on a suspicious vehicle found near the Punjab Bhawan in Delhi. The vehicle, marked with “Punjab Sarkar” and registered in Punjab, contained liquor bottles, cash, and pamphlets from the AAP. Kakkar denied any connection to the AAP, stating the vehicle belonged to a BJP worker from Maharashtra, and the number plate was fraudulent. The Punjab Police clarified that the vehicle was not associated with the state government and condemned the baseless accusations.

Clarifications from the Punjab Government

Following the incident, the Punjab government issued a statement clarifying that the vehicle’s registration plate was forged. They revealed that the vehicle was registered in the name of an army official from Maharashtra, thus disproving any claims of the vehicle being affiliated with the Punjab state government. This clarification was made in response to Delhi Police’s statement, which had initially claimed that the vehicle was part of the Punjab government’s fleet.

Both the Yamuna water controversy and the suspicious vehicle incident have sparked heated debates, with accusations flying from all directions. While the political drama continues, AAP leaders like Priyanka Kakkar are focused on highlighting the pollution issues in the Yamuna and the broader governance failures that impact residents of Delhi and beyond.

Read More : Parents Of RG Kar Rape-Murder Victim Retract Request For New Investigation

Filed under

Priyanka Kakkar Yamuna Water Sip

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Ivanka Trump Devotes Hours To Assisting LA Fire Victims With Essentials, Meals, And Emotional Support

Ivanka Trump Devotes Hours To Assisting LA Fire Victims With Essentials, Meals, And Emotional Support

Reagan Airport Plane Crash: 18 People Feared Dead After Commercial Plane Collided With Army’s Black Hawk Chopper

Reagan Airport Plane Crash: 18 People Feared Dead After Commercial Plane Collided With Army’s Black...

Who Is Luo Fuli ? The ‘AI Prodigy’ Behind DeepSeek’s Success

Who Is Luo Fuli ? The ‘AI Prodigy’ Behind DeepSeek’s Success

‘I’m Just Praying’… Husband’s Hope For Wife Aboard American Airlines Flight After DC Crash

‘I’m Just Praying’… Husband’s Hope For Wife Aboard American Airlines Flight After DC Crash

Virat Kohli’s Return to Ranji Trophy In Delhi Leads To Overcrowding, Queues Stretch Up To 2kms, Stadium Packed

Virat Kohli’s Return to Ranji Trophy In Delhi Leads To Overcrowding, Queues Stretch Up To...

Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Fence Balcony, Urge Paparazzi To Respect Their Privacy

Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Fence Balcony, Urge Paparazzi To Respect Their Privacy

Salman Khan Was The First Choice For Vivah Before Shahid Kapoor But Here’s Why Sooraj Barjatya Dropped Him

Salman Khan Was The First Choice For Vivah Before Shahid Kapoor But Here’s Why Sooraj

No More BFFs? Taylor Swift Might Be Ignoring Blake Lively After Getting Dragged In Justin Baldoni’s $400 Million Lawsuit

No More BFFs? Taylor Swift Might Be Ignoring Blake Lively After Getting Dragged In Justin

Culpa Tuya Tops Charts As Prime Video Achieves Record-Breaking Viewership For 2024 International Originals

Culpa Tuya Tops Charts As Prime Video Achieves Record-Breaking Viewership For 2024 International Originals

Comedian Ken Flores Dies At 28: Cause Of Death And What To Know

Comedian Ken Flores Dies At 28: Cause Of Death And What To Know

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox