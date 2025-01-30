Home
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Parents Of RG Kar Rape-Murder Victim Retract Request For New Investigation

On Wednesday, BJP's West Bengal President Sukanta Majumdar condemned the treatment of the victim's family in the RG Kar rape-murder case in Kolkata

Parents Of RG Kar Rape-Murder Victim Retract Request For New Investigation


On Wednesday, BJP’s West Bengal President Sukanta Majumdar condemned the treatment of the victim’s family in the RG Kar rape-murder case in Kolkata. He criticized the way the family had been maligned and expressed his intention to visit them in person to show his support. Majumdar’s statements came after the victim’s parents withdrew their appeal before the Supreme Court, requesting a new investigation into the crime.

Majumdar also raised concerns over the investigation process. He alleged that evidence was destroyed during the initial five-day investigation by the Kolkata police, which compromised the delivery of justice in the case. “It is shameful to malign the family. That is why I will go to their house and meet them… For five days, when Kolkata police were investigating the case, evidence was destroyed, which is why the kind of justice that should have been given was not given,” Majumdar stated. His remarks highlight ongoing frustration with the handling of the case.

The Victim’s Parents’ Legal Move

In the RG Kar rape and murder case, the victim’s parents had filed an intervention application with the Supreme Court, seeking a fresh investigation. This was in response to the investigation’s perceived mishandling, which had already led to public outrage. However, on Wednesday, the parents decided to withdraw their appeal before the Supreme Court. The plea had been filed as part of a suo motu case the top court had registered in August 2023 after the horrific incident.

On January 20, a Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court convicted Sanjoy Roy for the rape and murder of the victim, sentencing him to life imprisonment. Despite this conviction, there has been public outcry, especially among doctors and medical workers, demanding the death penalty for Roy. The case has also sparked calls for further investigation, with concerns raised over how the initial probe was conducted.

Court Proceedings and Future Directions

After the victim’s parents withdrew their plea, the Supreme Court cautioned the senior counsel representing them to be careful in making arguments, as there had already been a conviction. The Court suggested that the plea be withdrawn and refiled in the correct manner, noting that it had originally been submitted by the victim’s parents before the trial and conviction. Despite this, the case continues to stir public debate, with many advocating for further scrutiny of the investigation and a harsher penalty for the convicted individual.

Since the trial court’s conviction, medical professionals and the public have been vocal in calling for a reinvestigation into the RG Kar case. There are widespread concerns regarding the initial investigation, with many arguing that it was mishandled, leading to questions about the fairness of the conviction. The demand for a more thorough inquiry into the case and a possible appeal for a death sentence has only intensified.

Read More : Supreme Court Orders Immediate Cessation Of Manual Scavenging In Metropolitan Cities

Filed under

rg kar case

