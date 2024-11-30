AAP MLA Naresh Balyan Arrested In Extortion Case Linked To Gangster Kapil Sangwan

Balyan, who represents the Uttam Nagar Assembly constituency, was taken into custody after being questioned by the Crime Branch at its office in R.K. Puram.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Naresh Balyan was arrested on Saturday by the Delhi Police in connection with an extortion case from last year. Balyan, who represents the Uttam Nagar Assembly constituency, was taken into custody after being questioned by the Crime Branch at its office in R.K. Puram.

The arrest comes amidst allegations of Balyan’s association with gangster Kapil Sangwan, also known as Nandu, who is currently based in the United Kingdom. Sangwan, a notorious criminal implicated in over 20 cases of extortion and murder, has been linked to several high-profile crimes, including the 2022 murder of BJP leader Surender Matiala in Uttam Nagar.

BJP Alleges Criminal Links

The BJP released an audio clip purportedly featuring a conversation between Balyan and Sangwan, in which threats and plans to extort money from businessmen were allegedly discussed. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused Balyan of colluding with criminals and demanded his suspension from the Assembly.

“The AAP MLA is heard addressing the gangster as ‘brother’ and discussing extortion plans. This reflects the criminal practices of the AAP under Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership,” Bhatia alleged during a press conference.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva also criticized AAP, claiming the party had turned Delhi into a “den of criminals.”

AAP Defends Balyan

AAP leaders dismissed the allegations as politically motivated. Party MP Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of conspiring against AAP leaders to distract from Delhi’s law and order issues. Singh claimed that the audio clip was fake and that Balyan had himself lodged complaints about receiving threats from Sangwan.

“The BJP and the central government are targeting AAP leaders through baseless charges. Naresh Balyan is being harassed under this conspiracy,” Singh said.

Police Investigation

The Delhi Police stated that the viral audio clip, allegedly featuring Balyan and Sangwan, was part of the evidence prompting the investigation. A senior officer revealed that Balyan was not cooperating during initial questioning, leading to his arrest.

The MLA is expected to be produced before a Delhi court on Sunday, where the police are likely to seek his remand for further interrogation.

Further investigations into the case are underway.

ALSO READ: Video: Arvind Kejriwal Attacked In Delhi: Man Throws Liquid On AAP Convener, Arrested