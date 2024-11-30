Home
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Video: Arvind Kejriwal Attacked In Delhi: Man Throws Liquid On AAP Convener, Arrested

The man who threw the liquid on AAP covener Arvind Kejriwal was apprehended by security personnel immediately after the liquid was thrown.

Video: Arvind Kejriwal Attacked In Delhi: Man Throws Liquid On AAP Convener, Arrested

On Saturday, a man tried to throw a liquid at former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his campaign in Delhi’s Greater Kailash area. The man, reportedly a local resident, was apprehended by security personnel immediately after the liquid was thrown. Video footage showed Kejriwal wiping his face as his security team subdued the individual.

AAP has blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the attack, claiming a pattern of continuous violence against Kejriwal. Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj criticized the BJP-led central government for what he described as a collapse of law and order in the capital. He pointed to other recent violent incidents in the city, including the murder of a gym owner and a stabbing in Panchsheel Park, while drawing attention to attacks on Kejriwal. Bharadwaj suggested that the BJP was behind the violence due to its inability to defeat Kejriwal politically.

Kejriwal has been attacked repeatedly, and AAP has been quick to point out similar incidents in the past. On October 25, when Kejriwal was on padyatra in Vikaspuri, another liquid attack was reported. AAP leaders have been quick to blame BJP supporters for these attacks, stating that the BJP is indulging in “dirty politics” because it cannot match Kejriwal in elections.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor dismissed the allegations, stating the incident was part of Kejriwal’s political strategy ahead of next year’s assembly elections. According to Kapoor, Kejriwal’s tactics for staging such events were designed to attract sympathy votes.

The man involved in the Greater Kailash incident was taken to the local police station for questioning.

ALSO READ: 200 Vehicles Turned Into Ashes After Massive Fire Broke Out In Varanasi Railway Station

