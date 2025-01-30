‘AAP Run On Excuses,’ Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Slams Arvind Kejriwal Government | NewsX Exclusive

Hardeep Singh Puri stated that AAP leaders portray themselves as victims but fail to address real issues.

Delhites are gearing up to vote for their new Chief minister in few day, on February 5. The race is between two political parties, BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP. Both parties have launches attacks on each other in the rivalry, with BJP calling AAP as ‘AAP’da and Arvind Kejriwal targeting the centre on key issues.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, in an exclusive interview with NewsX, also launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing it of misgovernance, misleading narratives, and corruption in Delhi’s urban administration.

He defended the BJP-led central government, highlighting its achievements in urban transformation and infrastructure while taking jabs at the opposition’s failures.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

AAP’s Governance Under Fire: “They Have Squandered Public Money”

Puri did not hold back in criticizing the Kejriwal-led AAP government, questioning its use of public funds and lack of accountability:

“They have received over ₹1 lakh crore from the Centre. Where has all that money gone? The Yamuna is still dirty, unauthorized colonies are in shambles, and their so-called ‘world-class’ education and healthcare models are nothing but propaganda.”

He also took a dig at the liquor policy scam, which has put several AAP leaders under scrutiny:

“We all saw what happened in the liquor scam. They claim to be honest but were caught in a massive corruption scandal. Where did the money go? Not to the people, that’s for sure.”

He further stated that AAP leaders portray themselves as victims but fail to address real issues:

“Their governance model is all about advertisements and press conferences, not real work. They mislead people by blaming the Centre instead of fixing problems.”

On AAP’s “Excuse Politics”: “A Manufactured Victim Card”

AAP has frequently alleged that the Centre deliberately obstructs Delhi’s development projects, but Puri dismissed this claim as nothing but political drama:

“They have a standard formula-make big promises, fail to deliver, and then blame the central government. The fact is, the Modi government has supported Delhi’s development at every step.”

He pointed out that even with financial and policy support, AAP has failed in governance:

“Why is Delhi’s air pollution still a disaster? Why do people still struggle with water shortages? Why hasn’t public transport improved? The truth is, they don’t have a governance model”they have an excuse model.”

“Modi Ji Has Transformed Urban India”

Puri highlighted BJP’s achievements, emphasizing the transformation of urban India under PM Narendra Modi:

PM Awas Yojana: “1.2 crore houses have been built, giving lakhs of families a roof over their heads.”

Metro Expansion: “Under Modi Ji, metro projects have expanded to multiple cities, including continuous improvements in Delhi.”

Smart Cities & AMRUT Projects: “Better infrastructure, roads, and sanitationâ€”this is what real governance looks like.”

Taking another swipe at AAP, he said, “Governance is about delivering results, not just putting up posters on buses and newspapers.”

Delhi’s Transport Crisis: “Where Are the 11,000 Buses?”

Puri slammed AAP’s handling of Delhi’s transport system, pointing out the gap between promises and execution:

“They promised 11,000 buses. Where are they? The public transport system is still a mess.”

He accused the Delhi government of failing to utilize allocated funds properly:

“Instead of improving transport for common citizens, they are busy with political theatrics.”

Lol Sabha Election 2024: “People Vote for Performance, Not Drama”

With the Lok Sabha elections approaching, Puri exuded confidence in BJP’s resounding victory, dismissing the opposition’s challenge:

“People don’t vote for excuses. They vote for performance. The BJP has delivered, and we will return stronger than ever.”

He ended by asserting that the Modi government’s track record speaks for itself:

“Infrastructure, housing, smart cities, welfare schemes, we have transformed India in ten years. Let AAP show even half of that in Delhi.”

With this sharp attack on AAP and a strong defense of BJP’s governance, Puri has set the tone for an intense electoral battle ahead of Delhi Elections 2025.

ALSO READ: Alka Lamba Calls AAP a ‘Fraud’, Vows Congress Revival in Delhi | NewsX Exclusive