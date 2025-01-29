Alka Lamba Calls AAP a ‘Fraud’, Vows Congress Revival in Delhi | NewsX Exclusive

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Congress leader and candidate Alka Lamba, who is contesting against AAP’s Atishi and BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri, launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leadership.

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Congress leader and candidate Alka Lamba, who is contesting against AAP’s Atishi and BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri, launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leadership. Lamba, a former AAP member who is now back in the Congress fold, accused Arvind Kejriwal’s party of corruption, dishonesty, and betrayal of public trust.

AAP’s False Promises and Corruption Allegations

Reflecting on her time with AAP, Lamba said, “I left the 140-year-old Congress to join the Ramlila Maidan movement when AAP had not even been formed. Back then, Kejriwal and his party accused Sheila Dikshit and Dr. Manmohan Singh of corruption. They waved papers, claiming to have proof. But when they came to power, it turned out there was no evidence. It was just a ploy to gain power.”

She further alleged that the AAP has sold Rajya Sabha seats for crores of rupees. “In Delhi, three Rajya Sabha seats were up for grabs. One went to Sanjay Singh, but the other two were sold. The same thing happened in Punjab. Kejriwal only cares about money and power.”

Calling AAP’s governance a “fraud” and a “bubble that has burst,” she insisted that Kejriwal should apologize to Dr. Manmohan Singh and his wife for misleading the public with false allegations.

Alka Lamba Highlights Congress’ Vision for Development

Lamba strongly advocated for Congress’ return to power, arguing that the party had a tested and successful “Delhi Model” under Sheila Dikshit’s leadership.

“Sheila Dikshit’s model made Delhi a world-class city. But in the past 10 years, AAP has pushed Delhi 20 years back. During Sheila Dikshit’s tenure, there were no riots, but in 2020, under AAP and BJP, Delhi burned in communal violence,” Lamba said, holding both parties responsible for the unrest.

On the issue of infrastructure, she blamed AAP’s failure to regulate unauthorized colonies and implement proper sewage systems. “For 10 years, Kejriwal and BJP have had power, but all they have done is blame others. Delhi’s traffic and parking problems persist because of their incompetence,” she said.

Garbage, Corruption, and False Freebies: Alka Lamba Criticises

Lamba criticized Kejriwal for his unfulfilled promises of making Delhi as clean as London and Paris. “Instead, Delhi is drowning in garbage. Three massive garbage mountains stand tall while Kejriwal continues to mislead people. In Austria, garbage is turned into energy, but here, nothing has been done in 10 years.”

She also took aim at AAP’s liquor policy, saying, “They reduced the drinking age from 25 to 21, and women are angry about it. Atishi should have opposed it, but she signed off on it. The money meant for public welfare was instead spent on Kejriwal’s lavish mansion.”

On the issue of free electricity and travel allowances, Lamba dismissed Kejriwal’s claims that these benefits would disappear if Congress or BJP came to power. “AAP leaders have spent crores on themselves, yet they claim they will give ₹2100 to every woman now that they are losing the election. Why didn’t they do this earlier? Because their priority was luxury, not governance,” she said.

Congress as the Alternative to BJP-AAP Politics: Lamba

Lamba accused both AAP and BJP of engaging in a mock fight. “For 10 years, these two have been playing a ‘tu tu main main’ fight while Delhi has suffered. People are tired and want change. The Congress is the only real alternative.”

Highlighting Congress’ electoral strategy, she claimed, “We are contesting 50 seats strongly. Sandeep Dikshit is challenging Kejriwal in New Delhi. I am challenging Atishi Marlena in Kalkaji. Manish Sisodia had to flee from his seat. As soon as these three wickets fall, Congress will return.”

Will Delhi Get a Female Chief Minister?

When asked if Delhi could see a female Chief Minister from Congress, Lamba pointed out the successful tenure of Sheila Dikshit. “Delhi has had two female CMs before—Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit. Women are very much in the electoral field, but Atishi Marlena will not be one of them. Kejriwal himself has called her ‘temporary and weak,’ retiring her even before she got started.”

As the political battle for Delhi intensifies, Alka Lamba’s strong statements set the stage for a fierce electoral contest, with Congress positioning itself as the only viable alternative to what she calls the “failed experiments” of AAP and BJP.