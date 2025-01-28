Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Telangana High Court Orders Ban on Children Under 16 Watching Movies After 11 PM

Telangana High Court has ordered a ban on children under 16 from attending movies in theatres after 11 PM, citing concerns about the negative impact of late-night screenings on their physical and mental health.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Telangana High Court Orders Ban on Children Under 16 Watching Movies After 11 PM


The Telangana High Court has issued a directive barring children under the age of 16 from watching films in theatres after 11 PM, following concerns raised over the impact of late-night screenings on minors. The court’s decision comes in the wake of petitions highlighting the potential dangers of such late-night shows and a tragic incident that underscored the need for stricter regulations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy, who presided over the case, emphasized that minors should not be exposed to films during late hours due to the negative effects such schedules could have on their physical and mental well-being. The court noted that late-night screenings, often running past 1:30 AM in multiplexes, are not suitable for young viewers.

Pushpa-2 stampede

This decision follows a recent tragic incident at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad during a premiere of the film Pushpa – 2. On December 4, 2024, a stampede occurred, resulting in the death of a mother and serious injuries to her son. The stampede raised alarm over the safety of late-night showings and prompted calls for regulation on the admission of children to such screenings.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The court instructed the state government, led by Chief Minister K. Revanth Reddy, to engage with relevant stakeholders, including theatre owners, health experts, and child welfare authorities, to draft regulations concerning children’s access to cinemas during late hours. Until the government formalizes these regulations, no children below 16 years of age will be allowed to watch movies after 11 PM.

The court’s decision is seen as a preventive measure to safeguard the health and safety of minors while ensuring that the entertainment industry is more attuned to the needs and well-being of young audiences. The state government is expected to take immediate steps to address the issue and issue guidelines that strike a balance between entertainment and child welfare.

This move reflects the ongoing concern over child safety in the entertainment industry and calls for better regulation in the wake of incidents like the Pushpa – 2 stampede. Stakeholders are now awaiting further action from the government, with many anticipating clearer rules on theatre timings and the protection of children in such settings.

ALSO READ: Bengal Govt Sanction Received To Prosecute Ex-Principal Of RG Kar Hospital: CBI Tells Calcutta HC

Filed under

Pushpa 2 stampede case Telangana government

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

CISF To Establish First Women Reserve Battalion In Nuh, Haryana

CISF To Establish First Women Reserve Battalion In Nuh, Haryana

Apple In Talks With Kalyani Group’s Bharat Forge For Components Manufacturing In India

Apple In Talks With Kalyani Group’s Bharat Forge For Components Manufacturing In India

CM Yogi Accuses Previous Governments Of Mismanagement At Events Like The Mahakumbh

CM Yogi Accuses Previous Governments Of Mismanagement At Events Like The Mahakumbh

What Is Ocean Warming? Scientists Warn of Accelerating Climate Crisis

What Is Ocean Warming? Scientists Warn of Accelerating Climate Crisis

Will Microsoft Take Over TikTok? Trump Expresses Interest In Competitive Bidding

Will Microsoft Take Over TikTok? Trump Expresses Interest In Competitive Bidding

Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Mumbai Police Confirm ‘Ample Evidence’ Against Accused

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Mumbai Police Confirm ‘Ample Evidence’ Against Accused

Who Is Rapper Dank? 489 Pounds Detroit Artist Sues Lyft After Cab Driver Refused To Giver Her Ride For Being Oversized

Who Is Rapper Dank? 489 Pounds Detroit Artist Sues Lyft After Cab Driver Refused To

Laapata Ladies Nominated For Japan Academy Film Prize 2024

Laapata Ladies Nominated For Japan Academy Film Prize 2024

‘Still A Black Man. Still 100% Black,’ Says Snoop Dogg After Hitting Back At Haters Over Performing At Trump’s Crypto Ball

‘Still A Black Man. Still 100% Black,’ Says Snoop Dogg After Hitting Back At Haters

61-Year-Old Quentin Tarantino Reveals Why He Is In No Hurry To Become A Father

61-Year-Old Quentin Tarantino Reveals Why He Is In No Hurry To Become A Father

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox