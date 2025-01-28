Telangana High Court Orders Ban on Children Under 16 Watching Movies After 11 PM

The Telangana High Court has issued a directive barring children under the age of 16 from watching films in theatres after 11 PM, following concerns raised over the impact of late-night screenings on minors. The court’s decision comes in the wake of petitions highlighting the potential dangers of such late-night shows and a tragic incident that underscored the need for stricter regulations.

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy, who presided over the case, emphasized that minors should not be exposed to films during late hours due to the negative effects such schedules could have on their physical and mental well-being. The court noted that late-night screenings, often running past 1:30 AM in multiplexes, are not suitable for young viewers.

Pushpa-2 stampede

This decision follows a recent tragic incident at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad during a premiere of the film Pushpa – 2. On December 4, 2024, a stampede occurred, resulting in the death of a mother and serious injuries to her son. The stampede raised alarm over the safety of late-night showings and prompted calls for regulation on the admission of children to such screenings.

The court instructed the state government, led by Chief Minister K. Revanth Reddy, to engage with relevant stakeholders, including theatre owners, health experts, and child welfare authorities, to draft regulations concerning children’s access to cinemas during late hours. Until the government formalizes these regulations, no children below 16 years of age will be allowed to watch movies after 11 PM.

The court’s decision is seen as a preventive measure to safeguard the health and safety of minors while ensuring that the entertainment industry is more attuned to the needs and well-being of young audiences. The state government is expected to take immediate steps to address the issue and issue guidelines that strike a balance between entertainment and child welfare.

This move reflects the ongoing concern over child safety in the entertainment industry and calls for better regulation in the wake of incidents like the Pushpa – 2 stampede. Stakeholders are now awaiting further action from the government, with many anticipating clearer rules on theatre timings and the protection of children in such settings.

