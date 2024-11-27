Home
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Actor Darshan Labels Murder Victim Renukaswamy A ‘Menace,’ Alleges He Sent Nudes To Women

Actor Darshan claims murder victim Renukaswamy was a "menace to society," alleging he sent nudes and pornographic content to women, disrespecting their modesty.

Actor Darshan Labels Murder Victim Renukaswamy A ‘Menace,’ Alleges He Sent Nudes To Women

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, embroiled in the Renukaswamy murder case, has described the victim as a “menace to society,” alleging that he disrespected women and sent them pornographic content. Darshan made these claims through his senior advocate during a hearing in the Karnataka High Court.

Shocking Allegations Against Renukaswamy

According to reports by The Times of India, Darshan’s legal representative, senior advocate CV Nagesh, argued that Renukaswamy’s behavior was inappropriate and unlawful. Nagesh stated, “He (Renukaswamy), who had no respect for women, indulged in sending pornographic content and nude photos to several women, thus outraging their modesty. Messages were sent under the name of Gautam. He was a menace to orderly society.”

The advocate also alleged that these messages were not limited to one individual but were sent to multiple women, including co-accused Pavithra Gowda. Darshan’s defense team asserted that the actor has been unfairly vilified due to his association with the case, while the victim has been portrayed as a hero.

“A man who had no regard for women has been glorified, while Darshan’s status as a respectable public figure has been diminished,” the advocate remarked.

Interim Bail Granted

Darshan was arrested on June 11, 2024, and lodged in Ballari prison. He was granted interim bail in October 2024 on medical grounds, following the need for spine surgery. The High Court is expected to resume the hearing on November 28.

The murder case has drawn significant public attention, with actress Pavithra Gowda and 15 others also named as co-accused.

Victim’s Family Holds Faith In Judiciary

The family of Renukaswamy has refrained from commenting on Darshan’s interim bail but expressed their trust in the judicial system. They remain confident that justice will be served.

Renukaswamy’s wife, who was five months pregnant at the time of his murder, has been a central figure in seeking accountability for the crime. The case continues to unfold as the courts probe deeper into the allegations and counterclaims surrounding the controversial murder.

The hearing scheduled for November 28 will be pivotal in determining the trajectory of this high-profile case.

