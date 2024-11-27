Cyclone Fengal Tracker: How To Track The Storm’s Movement In Real-Time, CHECK IT OUT HERE!

Heavy rainfall from Cyclone Fengal has already caused significant disruptions in several areas, including Chennai Airport, where flight operations have been severely affected. With rains expected to continue until November 29, 2024, traffic in the region is likely to be severely impacted, leading to potential delays and hardships for residents.

Cyclone Fengal, a major weather event in Tamil Nadu, continues to wreak havoc across several districts, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur. As the cyclone intensifies, local authorities have declared holidays for schools and colleges in these affected areas to ensure the safety of students. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone, which originated as a deep depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, is expected to bring more heavy rains and strong winds over the next few days.

Cyclone Fengal Path and Impact

As of November 27, 2024, the IMD reported that the deep depression, which has now intensified into Cyclone Fengal, is moving north-northwest at a speed of 13 km/h. At 08:30 IST, it was located about 120 km east-southeast of Trincomalee, Sri Lanka, and around 370 km southeast of Nagapattinam. The cyclone is also situated about 470 km southeast of Puducherry and 550 km south-southeast of Chennai. With the cyclone strengthening, authorities are urging residents in the affected regions to remain vigilant as heavy rainfall and strong winds could cause flooding and other disruptions.

Weather Conditions and Disruptions

Heavy rainfall from Cyclone Fengal has already caused significant disruptions in several areas, including Chennai Airport, where flight operations have been severely affected. With rains expected to continue until November 29, 2024, traffic in the region is likely to be severely impacted, leading to potential delays and hardships for residents.

Authorities have issued warnings for coastal regions, and local district administrations have put measures in place to minimize damage and keep people safe. The impact on local transportation, infrastructure, and daily life is expected to intensify, especially as the cyclone moves closer to land.

How to Track Cyclone Fengal Live

For those looking to stay updated on the cyclone’s movement, platforms like Windy.com offer real-time graphical representations of the cyclone’s trajectory, providing an up-to-the-minute view of its position and potential impact. Other websites such as Accuweather and the India Meteorological Department’s website (mausam.imd.gov.in) also provide regular updates on Cyclone Fengal.

Windy.com is highly recommended for real-time tracking, as it allows users to see the live movement of the cyclone and track its progress. The app provides a more interactive and detailed view of wind speeds, rainfall, and other critical weather data, making it a reliable source for those living in or traveling through affected regions.

Precautionary Measures and Safety Tips

Residents in the affected districts are advised to stay indoors, especially during periods of heavy rainfall and strong winds. Schools and colleges will remain closed as a precautionary measure, and local authorities are coordinating relief efforts. People are urged to avoid non-essential travel and to secure their homes and properties.

Cyclone Fengal is a serious weather event that is already causing significant disruption in Tamil Nadu. As the storm intensifies, authorities and residents are taking necessary precautions to minimize damage. For the latest updates, people can rely on trusted platforms such as Windy, Accuweather, and the IMD website to stay informed and prepared.

