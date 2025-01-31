Actor-Politician Vijay’s TVK Appoints Aadhav Arjuna As General Secretary For 2026 Elections

Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s TVK appoints Aadhav Arjuna as general secretary for its election campaign ahead of 2026 Assembly elections. Read more about it.

Actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has made two key appointments to bolster its organizational strength ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. On Friday, the party appointed Aadhav Arjuna, the former deputy general secretary of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), as its general secretary for election campaign management. Along with Arjuna’s appointment, the party has also named CTR Nirmal Kumar, the former IT wing chief of BJP, as the deputy general secretary of its IT wing.

Among the newly appointed office bearers for @actorvijay's @tvkvijayhq is @AadhavArjuna, who was removed from TVK and @CTR_Nirmalkumar who left @BJP4TamilNadu to join @AIADMKOfficial. Nirmal Kumar was BJP's IT cell chief in TN & Aadhav was TVK's poll strategist. pic.twitter.com/VU3LOBPRQw — Anusha Ravi Sood (@anusharavi10) January 31, 2025

Aadhav Arjuna’s induction into Vijay’s TVK was speculated after his visit to the party office earlier this week. Arjuna’s resignation from VCK on December 15 last year triggered much discussion, especially after his six-month suspension for making controversial remarks against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). These comments, made during a book launch in Chennai, criticized the “monarchy-like practices” in Tamil Nadu politics, calling for a leadership based on ideology rather than hereditary succession. His remarks were widely interpreted as an indirect attack on Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister, MK Stalin, who had recently been appointed Deputy Chief Minister.

Arjuna also raised concerns about why VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan, despite his experience and academic credentials, had not been given the same opportunities as Udhayanidhi Stalin. This criticism, which touched upon caste-based politics and governance, led to backlash from DMK leaders, including senior party member A Raja. He criticized Arjuna’s comments, labeling them politically unwise and inconsistent with the DMK-VCK alliance.

After his suspension from VCK, Arjuna decided to resign, expressing deep respect for Thirumavalavan and acknowledging the role of the party in his political journey. In his resignation letter, Arjuna made it clear that his decision was not based on ideological differences but rather frustrations with the internal debates surrounding public welfare. He ended the letter with a firm statement: “Truth shall prevail,” expressing his commitment to continuing his mission for social justice.

Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, which is actively working to strengthen its organizational structure, is positioning itself as a serious contender for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. With these new appointments, the party is looking to expand its reach and enhance its efforts to build a strong political force in the state.

