‘Right To Die With Dignity’: Karnataka Government Implements Groundbreaking Law – Know What It Is?

On Friday, the Karnataka government took a significant step by passing an order to implement the Supreme Court’s directive regarding the “right to die with dignity” for terminally ill patients. This move, which follows the Supreme Court’s ruling on January 24, 2023, will bring much-needed relief to individuals suffering from terminal illnesses, ensuring they can die with dignity when faced with unbearable suffering and no hope of recovery.

A Historic Decision for Terminally Ill Patients

State Health and Family Welfare Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao, described the decision as “historic,” emphasizing the profound impact it will have on patients who are terminally ill, in a persistent vegetative state, or unable to recover. The right to die with dignity ensures that patients in such conditions, who no longer benefit from life-sustaining treatment, will be given the choice to end their suffering with dignity.

The directive marks a crucial step in safeguarding the rights of patients, offering them a compassionate and respectful end to their lives when medical conditions become unbearable. Minister Rao highlighted how the decision would allow people to exercise their autonomy, ensuring their final days are free from prolonged suffering.

Introduction of Committees to Certify Mercy Killing

As part of the order, Karnataka has established two committees, each comprising two doctors, who will decide whether a terminally ill patient should be granted permission for mercy killing, following the guidelines set by the Supreme Court. These committees will play a key role in ensuring that the decision to withhold or withdraw life-sustaining treatment is made with medical expertise and ethical considerations.

Advance Medical Directive for Future Medical Decisions

In addition to the right to die with dignity, the Karnataka government has introduced an Advance Medical Directive (AMD), or a living will. This document allows individuals to record their wishes regarding medical treatment in advance, particularly in situations where they may become unable to communicate their decisions due to a terminal illness or injury.

Minister Rao noted that the AMD would provide immense relief and a sense of closure to both individuals and their families, allowing them to make informed decisions about medical treatment in the future. This step underscores the government’s commitment to supporting patients’ rights to make autonomous choices about their health care.

The Role of Medical Experts

To facilitate the implementation of the right to die with dignity, the Karnataka government has outlined the roles of medical professionals. The order mandates that District Health Officers nominate registered medical practitioners, including neurologists, neurosurgeons, surgeons, anaesthetists, or intensivists, to serve as members of the Secondary Medical Board. This board will be responsible for certifying cases where life-sustaining treatment may be withheld or withdrawn, ensuring that the patient is truly in a terminal state with no chance of recovery.

The order also states that medical professionals who are part of the Board of Medical Experts for certifying brain-stem death, as per The Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994, will be considered eligible for nomination to the board.

A Progressive Step for Karnataka

Minister Rao also emphasized that Karnataka continues to lead as a progressive state, upholding liberal and equitable values. By implementing this directive, the state reaffirms its commitment to creating a just society where the rights of individuals, particularly in matters of life and death, are respected and protected.

The order was signed on January 30 by the Principal Secretary to the Government of Karnataka’s Health and Family Welfare Department, Harsh Gupta, marking the official implementation of this landmark decision.

