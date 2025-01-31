Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 31, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Happy News! Gold Prices Set To Decline In 2025 While Silver May Rise: Economic Survey 2025

Gold prices are projected to decline in 2025, while silver prices may rise, per the Economic Survey 2024-25. Falling commodity prices could benefit India’s inflation outlook.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Happy News! Gold Prices Set To Decline In 2025 While Silver May Rise: Economic Survey 2025


The Economic Survey 2024-25, presented in Parliament on Friday, has projected a decline in gold prices in 2025, while silver prices are expected to increase. The survey cited the World Bank’s Commodity Markets Outlook for October 2024, which forecasts an overall 5.1% drop in commodity prices in 2025 and a further 1.7% decline in 2026.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Commodity Price Trends: Decline Led by Oil Prices

The projected declines in commodity prices are primarily driven by falling oil prices, although the impact will be balanced by rising natural gas prices and stability in metals and agricultural raw materials. Among precious metals, gold is expected to see a price decline, whereas silver may witness a price rise. The survey further indicated that metals and minerals prices will likely drop, with iron ore and zinc seeing the most significant reductions.

Impact on Domestic Inflation and Foreign Exchange Reserves

The downward trend in commodity prices, particularly those imported by India, is seen as a positive sign for the country’s domestic inflation outlook. Meanwhile, global economic uncertainties have led to shifts in foreign exchange reserves, with gold bullion holdings reaching their highest levels since World War II. This increase in gold reserves is largely attributed to emerging market central banks accumulating gold as a safeguard against economic instability.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Gold and Silver Market Dynamics

Gold imports have surged, influenced by rising global prices, early purchases ahead of the festive season, and demand for safe-haven assets. However, with gold prices expected to decline in 2025, investor sentiment may shift. In contrast, the expected rise in silver prices could provide some stability to the bullion market.

Shifts in the Global Reserve System

The survey also pointed to steady changes in the global reserve system, as noted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). A gradual shift away from the dominance of the US dollar is underway, with an increasing role of non-traditional currencies.

Government’s Focus on Price Movements

As India, one of the world’s largest gold importers, prepares for the upcoming fiscal year, the government is expected to closely monitor bullion price movements and their potential effects on inflation, trade balance, and foreign exchange reserves. Gold remains a highly sought-after commodity in India, especially during festivals and wedding seasons, and any fluctuations in price could significantly impact consumer demand.

The Economic Survey’s findings underline the importance of monitoring global economic shifts, commodity market trends, and their implications on India’s financial landscape.

ALSO READ: Consumer Court Orders Arrest Of Senior IAS Officer For Failing To Give Plot Possession

Filed under

Economic Survey 2025 gold price silver price

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What’s Inside Jeet Adani’s Wedding Return Gift Bags? A Stunning Handmade Surprise Revealed!

What’s Inside Jeet Adani’s Wedding Return Gift Bags? A Stunning Handmade Surprise Revealed!

Google Unveils ‘Ask For Me’ AI Feature In Search Labs: Here’s How It Works

Google Unveils ‘Ask For Me’ AI Feature In Search Labs: Here’s How It Works

Is Karla Sofia Gascon Anti-Islam? Oscar Nominee Apologizes For Resurfaced Post Sparking New Controversy

Is Karla Sofia Gascon Anti-Islam? Oscar Nominee Apologizes For Resurfaced Post Sparking New Controversy

AMU Guest Faculty Booked Over Controversial Remarks About PM Modi And CM Yogi Adityanath

AMU Guest Faculty Booked Over Controversial Remarks About PM Modi And CM Yogi Adityanath

Is Chris Evans Quitting Hollywood? Avengers Star Calls Himself ‘Happy Retired Man’ But There’s A Catch

Is Chris Evans Quitting Hollywood? Avengers Star Calls Himself ‘Happy Retired Man’ But There’s A...

Entertainment

What’s Inside Jeet Adani’s Wedding Return Gift Bags? A Stunning Handmade Surprise Revealed!

What’s Inside Jeet Adani’s Wedding Return Gift Bags? A Stunning Handmade Surprise Revealed!

Is Karla Sofia Gascon Anti-Islam? Oscar Nominee Apologizes For Resurfaced Post Sparking New Controversy

Is Karla Sofia Gascon Anti-Islam? Oscar Nominee Apologizes For Resurfaced Post Sparking New Controversy

Is Chris Evans Quitting Hollywood? Avengers Star Calls Himself ‘Happy Retired Man’ But There’s A Catch

Is Chris Evans Quitting Hollywood? Avengers Star Calls Himself ‘Happy Retired Man’ But There’s A

US YouTuber Misses Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 After Enduring Horrific Traffic Jam For 19 Hours, “India 1, Binsky 0”

US YouTuber Misses Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 After Enduring Horrific Traffic Jam For 19 Hours,

Who Is Anna Beatriz? OnlyFans Model Dies After Falling Off Balcony While Filming Sexual Act With Two Male Co-Stars

Who Is Anna Beatriz? OnlyFans Model Dies After Falling Off Balcony While Filming Sexual Act

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox