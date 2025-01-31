Consumer Court Orders Arrest Of Senior IAS Officer For Failing To Give Plot Possession

Gautam Budh Nagar district consumer forum has ordered the arrest of Mayur Maheshwari, the CEO of the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority, in a 22-year-old case involving the failure to provide possession of an industrial plot in Surajpur to an allottee.

The Gautam Budh Nagar district consumer forum has ordered the arrest of Mayur Maheshwari, the CEO of the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority, in a 22-year-old case involving the failure to provide possession of an industrial plot in Surajpur to an allottee.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This case has been subject to multiple court rulings, all directing UPSIDA to hand over the plot, but the authority has not complied.

The consumer forum granted Maheshwari the option to secure bail by furnishing a ₹50,000 bail bond and a surety of the same amount. If he avails of this provision, he is required to appear before the forum on the next hearing, set for February 28.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The case revolves around an 800-square-meter industrial plot (No. 77) in Greater Noida’s Site C, originally allotted to Mahendra Kumar H Advani in 1989. UPSIDA canceled the plot in 1998 due to non-payment of installments and other reasons.

Advani challenged the cancellation in 2001, filing an appeal with the district consumer forum, which ruled in his favor on October 22, 2003. The forum ordered UPSIDA to restore the plot without any charges and imposed a ₹12,000 fine on the authority.

UPSIDA, however, appealed this decision before the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Lucknow.

On July 3, 2019, the state commission upheld the district forum’s ruling, directing UPSIDA to return the plot to Advani. UPSIDA then escalated the matter to the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in New Delhi, which, on August 7, 2023, reaffirmed the previous decisions and ordered UPSIDA to restore the plot within a month and pay the ₹12,000 fine.

Despite these final directives, UPSIDA did not comply.

Advani passed away three years ago, and his wife, Pushpa, has continued to pursue the case. In January 2024, Advani’s lawyer, Pravesh Nagar, filed an application before the Gautam Budh Nagar District Consumer Forum, highlighting UPSIDA’s continued non-compliance.

On January 22, 2025, the consumer forum noted that the complainant (Advani’s wife) was present, but UPSIDA failed to appear. The forum issued a bailable warrant for Maheshwari, with a bond of ₹50,000. The next hearing is scheduled for February 28, 2025.

Additionally, the forum directed the police commissioner of Kanpur to execute the arrest warrant, as UPSIDA’s office is located in Kanpur.

The order reads, “Under section 70/71 of the Criminal Procedure Code 1973, read with Section 27 of the Consumer Protection Act 1986, you are hereby directed to arrest Mayur Maheshwari, CEO of UPSIDA, and present him before the court.

However, if Maheshwari provides bail in the required amount, he may be released.”

In response, Maheshwari acknowledged the long-standing nature of the case, which dates back to 2003, and confirmed that UPSIDA would comply with the court’s orders.

Read More: Supreme Court Rejects To Entertain PIL Against Special Treatment For VIPs In Temples