Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Adani Defence Delivers One More Drishti-10 UAV To Indian Navy For Maritime Security

Drishti-10 UAV, equipped with 36-hour endurance and 450 kg payload, is India's first all-weather military platform, capable of operating under STANAG 4671 standards. (READ MORE BELOW)

Adani Defence Delivers One More Drishti-10 UAV To Indian Navy For Maritime Security

In a major advancement for India’s defense capabilities, Adani Defence and Aerospace has successfully delivered its second Drishti-10 Starliner surveillance drone to the Indian Navy, strengthening the nation’s maritime forces to monitor vast ocean territories and mitigate piracy risks. This follows the first delivery earlier this year and marks another milestone in India’s pursuit of self-reliance in defense technology.

The handover took place in Porbandar, Gujarat, where the integration of the Drishti-10 UAV, an advanced intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) platform has begun. Sources close to the developments confirmed this delivery with the development of India’s military edge, positioning the Indian Navy to be the spearhead in maritime defense.

Manufactured at Adani’s Hyderabad facility, the Drishti-10 Starliner drone is equipped with remarkable features including endurance up to 36 hours and maximum payload of 450 kgs, making it really versatile for surveillance and reconnaissance. The MALE (Medium Altitude Long Endurance) drone flies at an altitude of 10,000 to 30,000 feet and is uniquely built to operate in operations under any weather condition. The aircraft has earned NATO’s STANAG 4671 certification for airworthiness, thus qualifying it for flying in segregated and unsegregated airspaces.

 

Drishti-10 Starliner is different from all other drones; it provides the Indian Navy with persistent over-the-horizon surveillance capabilities. The systems rely on fully autonomous operations and Satcom-based capabilities to achieve seamless performance in monitoring maritime shipping lines and addressing possible security threats. This integration opens MALE UAVs for a next-generation payload suite that provides exceptional situational awareness and surveillance.

With an advantage over maritime surveillance, this is a game-changer that could give India the capacity to keep an eye on huge maritime territories and improve the country’s defense framework. One of the first uses of the Drishti-10 UAV was actually by the Indian Army, and now with this latest induction, the Indian Navy continues the tradition of excellence in defense innovation.

The induction ceremony at Porbandar also included Rear Admiral Janak Bevli, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Air), who reviewed the areas of operations of the drone and interacted with Adani Defence’s technical team under the leadership of AVM KVR Raju, VM (Retd.), Technical Head, UAVs & Missiles. This ceremonial occasion is a landmark initiative toward high hopes in India’s strategic objectives of self-reliance as well as technology advancement in the defense sector.

This achievement underscores India’s resilience under pressure, as the Drishti-10 UAV has demonstrated its performance under harsh terrains and extreme climates, particularly in the Himalayas. The operational success of this UAV demonstrates India’s growing capability in advanced unmanned aerial systems (UAS), highlighting the nation’s move towards bolstering its defense infrastructure with indigenous technologies.

This rapid progress, achieved in less than three years by Adani Defence, reflects the country’s strong commitment to a self-reliant defense sector, contrasting with the industry’s traditional timelines of five to six years for such advancements.

