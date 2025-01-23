Home
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Affordable Airport Food: Kolkata’s UDAN Yatri Cafe Brings Tea For Rs 10 And Snacks For Rs 20

Located in the airport's departure area, the UDAN Yatri Cafe stands out for its commitment to affordable prices, offering travelers a cup of tea for just Rs 10 and snacks like samosas or sweetmeats for only Rs 20. This is a welcome change from the often overpriced food options typically found in airport terminals.

Affordable Airport Food: Kolkata’s UDAN Yatri Cafe Brings Tea For Rs 10 And Snacks For Rs 20

Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport has introduced a revolutionary initiative aimed at offering budget-friendly food options for air travelers—the UDAN Yatri Cafe. Since its launch, the cafe has become a hit, serving around 27,000 passengers in its first month alone, with a daily footfall of approximately 900 visitors. Located in the airport’s departure area, the UDAN Yatri Cafe stands out for its commitment to affordable prices, offering travelers a cup of tea for just Rs 10 and snacks like samosas or sweetmeats for only Rs 20. This is a welcome change from the often overpriced food options typically found in airport terminals.

Affordable Air Travel Starts with Affordable Food

The UDAN Yatri Cafe is part of a broader initiative to make air travel more affordable for all. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, who inaugurated the cafe during the Kolkata airport centenary celebrations on December 21, 2024, expressed his support for the project, stating, “My mission has always been to make air travel more affordable and accessible for every Indian.” He further highlighted that this cafe is just the beginning, with hopes of introducing similar affordable food outlets at other airports across the country.

This initiative reflects the growing need to address the long-standing complaints from passengers about the high cost of food and drinks in airports. With this new offering, the UDAN Yatri Cafe hopes to pave the way for a more comfortable and cost-effective travel experience.

Survey Highlights the Need for Affordable Airport Food

The launch of the UDAN Yatri Cafe is timely, as a recent survey by LocalCircles revealed that 60% of air passengers felt they were paying 100-200% more for food and drinks at airports compared to railway stations. The survey, conducted across 28,000 responses from 309 districts, shows how significant the pricing gap is, making the UDAN Yatri Cafe an essential step in addressing this issue.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation, alongside the Airports Authority of India (AAI), has launched this initiative to create a more budget-friendly airport environment. By offering a variety of affordable options, the UDAN Yatri Cafe is setting a new standard for how airports can improve the passenger experience.

What’s Next for UDAN Yatri Cafe?

The success of the UDAN Yatri Cafe at Kolkata Airport has sparked excitement and hope that similar cafes will be introduced at other airports across India. This initiative shows that affordable airport food can be a reality, making air travel more accessible and comfortable for passengers across the nation.

Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International UDAN Yatri Cafe

