Ahead Of Republic Day Parade, SKM Calls For Farmer’s Tractor Parade Amid demands From The Centre

The Farmers outfit said that they will Parade to demand the Prime Minister to immediately convene discussions with all the Kisan organisations on struggle and save the life of farmer leader. (Read more below)

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called upon farmers to conduct the Tractor/ Vehicle/ MotorCycle Parade on 26th January 2025, the 76th Republic Day at district/sub division level across the country.

The Farmers outfit said that they will Parade to demand the Prime Minister to immediately convene discussions with all the Kisan organisations on struggle and save the life of farmer leader, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, 70-year-old who continues to be on a hunger strike amid protest against the enforcement of the legal guarantee for Minimum Support price for crops.

The SKM further stated that the outfit demands to immediately withdraw the Anti-Farmer, Anti-Federal NPFAM, and enact a law for MSP@C2+50% with legally guaranteed procurement,

comprehensive scheme for loan waiver to farmers and farm workers.

“We have been asking the government for the non privatisation of Electricity, no smart meters, and providing us free electricity up to 300 units, implement LARR Act 2013 among others,” said the SKM in a statement.

All the State Coordination Committees (SCCs) of SKM will meet immediately and issue a call to strongly protest by burning copies of the National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing -NPFAM. The dates and details will be decided at State level.

On explaining the consequences behind such a call, SKM further alleged that, “The people’s livelihood is at stake due to corporate onslaught through a series of pro-corporate

refoms, the latest being the National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing that challenges the Federal structure of Indian Union, one of the basic principles of Indian Constitution.”

The coordination meeting of SKM with the SKM (NP) and KMM will be rescheduled to 13th January at Patran, a nearby town to Khanauri as requested by the respective Platforms.

ALSO READ: Laurene Powell Jobs Given The Hindu Name ‘Kamala’ During Spiritual Journey In India