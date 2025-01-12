Laurene Powell Jobs Given The Hindu Name ‘Kamala’ During Spiritual Journey In India

Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Steve Jobs, began her spiritual journey in India by visiting Kashi Vishwanath Temple. She received the Hindu name 'Kamala' and plans to take part in the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. (Read more below)

Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, embarked on a deeply spiritual retreat in India, beginning her journey by visiting the iconic Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi on Saturday. Powell Jobs, known for her philanthropic work, was accompanied by Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj of Niranjani Akhara. She wore a traditional pink suit with a white dupatta, observing the temple’s customs by offering prayers from outside the sanctum sanctorum. Swami Kailashanand Giri explained that, according to Indian tradition, no one other than a Hindu is allowed to touch the Shivling, which is why Powell Jobs was made to view it from a distance.

A New Name, ‘Kamala,’ for a Spiritual Connection

During her visit to the temple, Powell Jobs was given the Hindu name ‘Kamala’ by Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj. This gesture symbolizes her growing spiritual connection and reflects her commitment to exploring Hinduism and Sanatana Dharma. Swami Kailashanand Giri described her as “like a daughter to us,” highlighting the warmth of her relationship with the spiritual community. Powell Jobs plans to remain in Prayagraj and take part in the Maha Kumbh Mela, where she will immerse herself in the sacred waters of the Ganga.

Laurene Powell Jobs’ Immersive Spiritual Experience

Powell Jobs, now known as Kamala, is on a 17-day visit to India to deepen her understanding of Hinduism and Sanatana Dharma. Her itinerary includes attending religious discourses (‘katha’ and ‘pravachans’), engaging in devotional singing (‘bhajans’ and ‘kirtans’), and living in a spiritual camp under the guidance of her guru, Swami Kailashanand Giri. According to him, Powell Jobs’ journey signifies her sincere commitment to exploring and embracing Indian spirituality.

The Maha Kumbh Mela: A Grand Spiritual Event

The Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the world’s largest spiritual gatherings, officially begins on January 13 and will conclude on February 26, 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. In preparation for the event, more than 25 lakh devotees participated in a holy dip at the Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers. The Uttar Pradesh government has invested heavily in infrastructure to manage the influx of visitors, anticipating more than 45 crore devotees this year. AI-powered surveillance systems, underwater drones, and electric buses have been deployed to ensure a smooth experience for participants.

As the 2025 Maha Kumbh approaches, the Uttar Pradesh government is prioritizing safety and convenience for devotees. The state has introduced electric buses for transportation, with an additional 30 buses from Lucknow to ensure smooth travel. On Saturday, a water laser show was inaugurated at the Yamuna Bank Ghat in Prayagraj to celebrate the cultural and spiritual significance of the event. The 45-minute spectacle, created at a cost of Rs 20 crore, highlighted key moments from the Maha Kumbh.

Laurene Powell Jobs’ Spiritual Quest: Reflecting on Steve Jobs’ Legacy

This spiritual journey is not Powell Jobs’ first to India. Her late husband, Steve Jobs, was known for his interest in higher consciousness, although he did not follow any conventional religious practices. Powell Jobs’ visit underscores her own commitment to spiritual enlightenment and her intention to connect deeply with Indian traditions during this transformative phase of her life.

Laurene Powell Jobs’ journey in India signifies a quest for self-discovery and spiritual enlightenment. Through her pilgrimage, she is embracing India’s rich spiritual heritage and seeking to explore the deeper meanings of life. As she prepares to participate in the Maha Kumbh Mela, her visit reflects the universal appeal of India’s spiritual practices, attracting global personalities to explore their spiritual paths.

