Sunday, January 12, 2025
PM Modi To Inaugurate Z-Morh Tunnel: All You Need To Know About The Landmark Project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inaugurating the Z-Morh Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir on January 13, ensuring year-round connectivity to Sonamarg. The 6.5 km tunnel replaces an avalanche-prone road, offering a safer, faster alternative for travelers. (Read more below)

PM Modi To Inaugurate Z-Morh Tunnel: All You Need To Know About The Landmark Project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the highly anticipated Z-Morh Tunnel in Ganderbal district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday, January 13. This significant infrastructure project aims to provide year-round connectivity to Sonamarg, a popular town known for its scenic beauty.

The Z-Morh Tunnel, which replaces the avalanche-prone Z-turn road, has been designed to ensure safe and uninterrupted travel during all seasons. The project is crucial for improving the road connectivity between Gagangir and Sonamarg, enhancing the accessibility of this region.

Key Features of the Z-Morh Tunnel

  • Length and Structure: The Z-Morh Tunnel spans a total of 6.5 kilometers, with an additional 6.05 kilometers of approach roads.
  • Altitude: Located at an impressive altitude of 2,637 meters (8,652 feet) above sea level, the tunnel is one of the highest in the region.
  • Two-Lane Bi-Directional Road: The tunnel features a 10-meter wide, bi-directional road structure designed to accommodate up to 1,000 vehicles per hour at a maximum speed of 80 km/h.
  • Emergency Escape Tunnel: A parallel 7.5-meter-wide escape tunnel is incorporated, which also serves as a railway tunnel in case of emergencies.
  • Advanced Technology: Built using the New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM), the tunnel is equipped with a state-of-the-art ventilation system.
  • Portal Locations: The Z-Morh Tunnel has two portals—Western and Eastern—ensuring smooth traffic flow.

Before the construction of this tunnel, the route was notorious for being highly prone to avalanches, especially during the winter months. The earlier zig-zag mountain road required several hours to navigate, but with the Z-Morh Tunnel, the journey will now take just 15 minutes.

Jammu and Kashmir CM’s Visit and Preparations

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the Z-Morh Tunnel site to review preparations for the inauguration. He expressed gratitude to the engineers and workers who contributed to the success of this vital project. In a recent post on X, PM Modi expressed his enthusiasm, stating that he was “eagerly awaiting” the inauguration of the Z-Morh Tunnel, which will provide significant benefits for both locals and tourists.

Part of Larger Tunnel Project

The Z-Morh Tunnel is one of the key components of a much larger tunnel construction initiative. A total of 31 tunnels are being built, including 20 in Jammu and Kashmir and 11 in Ladakh, with a combined investment of Rs 2,680 crore. These tunnels are expected to further improve connectivity and accessibility in these regions, with the Z-Morh Tunnel serving as a prime example of the government’s commitment to infrastructure development.

Cost and Timeline

The Z-Morh Tunnel has been built at a cost of Rs 24 billion, reflecting the scale of the project. It is part of the larger NH1 Srinagar-Leh Highway, which plays a crucial role in linking key destinations in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

With the Z-Morh Tunnel now complete, the region is set to witness a transformative shift in accessibility and safety, significantly enhancing the travel experience for residents and visitors alike.

ALSO READ: Omar Abdullah Reviews Sonmarg Preparations Ahead Of PM Modi’s Z-Morh Tunnel Inauguration

Filed under

Jammu and Kashmir Narendra Modi Z-Morh Tunnel

