Omar Abdullah Reviews Sonmarg Preparations Ahead Of PM Modi’s Z-Morh Tunnel Inauguration

The Z-Morh tunnel, set to be inaugurated by PM Modi on Monday, is expected to boost year-round tourism in Sonmarg, transforming it into a premier ski resort.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited Sonmarg today to oversee preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit on Monday. The visit coincides with the much-anticipated inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel, which is expected to bring transformative changes to the region.

Visited Sonmarg today to review preparations for PM @narendramodi ji’s visit on Monday. The inauguration of the Z-morh tunnel will open Sonmarg to tourism all year round, Sonmarg will now be developed as a great ski resort. The local population will not have to leave in winter &… pic.twitter.com/NxQtG7pkWP — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) January 11, 2025

The Z-Morh tunnel, set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi, is poised to revolutionize tourism in Sonmarg by ensuring year-round accessibility, particularly during harsh winter months. During his visit, Omar Abdullah emphasized that the tunnel will position Sonmarg as a premier ski resort, significantly boosting local tourism and creating new employment opportunities for the region’s residents.

Addressing local media, the Chief Minister expressed optimism about the economic benefits the tunnel would bring. He noted that the development would prevent the displacement of local residents during winter, fostering sustainable growth in the region. Additionally, the Z-Morh tunnel will drastically reduce travel time between Srinagar and Kargil, as well as to Leh, opening up new routes and improving connectivity in the Union Territory.

With the government’s commitment to developing Sonmarg into a world-class winter destination, the infrastructure upgrades are expected to attract both domestic and international tourists. This vision aims to strengthen the local economy, provide better opportunities for residents, and ensure the region thrives year-round.

ALSO READ: New Day, New Posters: AAP’s ‘Gaalibaaz CM’ Attack On BJP Provokes ‘AAP-da-e-Azam’ Retaliation