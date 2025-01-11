New Day, New Posters: AAP’s ‘Gaalibaaz CM’ Attack On BJP Provokes ‘AAP-da-e-Azam’ Retaliation

As the Delhi Assembly elections draw near, the political battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has taken an intense turn with both parties unleashing a war of posters.

The AAP kicked off the poster war with a provocative attack on BJP’s Kalkaji candidate, Ramesh Bidhuri. The poster depicted Bidhuri in a demonic form with the title “BJP’s foul-mouthed CM face.” The accompanying text slammed him as “Directed by the foul-mouthed Party, starring Ramesh Bidhuri,” accusing him of being a representative of the BJP’s negative rhetoric. AAP’s message was clear: the BJP’s leadership is synonymous with offensive and divisive language.

The sharp criticism was part of AAP’s effort to frame the BJP as a party that embraces negativity, hoping to erode the BJP’s standing among Delhi’s voters.

BJP Fires Back: “Sheeshmahal” Jibe at Arvind Kejriwal

Not one to back down, the BJP responded with a cutting counter-poster targeting AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. The BJP’s poster labelled Kejriwal as the “Sheeshmahal-dwelling AAP-da-e-Azam,” referencing the controversy surrounding the renovation of Kejriwal’s official residence, which the BJP criticized as an extravagant misuse of public funds. The BJP’s caption included the sarcastic term “Thug Films Presents” to emphasize its accusation that Kejriwal had been squandering taxpayer money for personal luxury.

The BJP’s counter-poster framed Kejriwal as a leader disconnected from the needs of the common people, with the message that the citizens of Delhi were determined to “oust” the AAP government for its alleged misuse of resources.

The exchange of posters has escalated tensions between the BJP and AAP, intensifying the rivalry in the run-up to the election. Both sides have ramped up their use of creative visuals and biting captions, as they try to influence voter sentiment ahead of what is shaping up to be a fiercely contested election.

The AAP, which has been in power for the past two terms, is attempting to secure a third consecutive win by focusing on its welfare schemes, particularly those benefiting women and the elderly. However, the ruling party faces increasing challenges, including corruption allegations, which it must address to maintain its political grip.

Delhi Elections: A Triangular Contest

The Delhi Assembly elections will be a three-way contest between the AAP, BJP, and Congress. The election is seen as a prestige battle for all three parties. With AAP facing significant anti-incumbency sentiment, the BJP is hoping to capitalize on this and gain ground, while Congress, which has been sidelined in recent elections, will be aiming for a strong comeback.

In addition to the battle over Delhi’s political future, the campaign has taken on a personal dimension, with both parties launching direct attacks on their respective leaders. This increasing polarization is expected to shape voter decisions as the election day approaches.

Election Schedule and Anticipations

The elections will be held on February 5, 2025, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8. With both the AAP and BJP ramping up their campaigns, the next few weeks will see a dramatic escalation in political rhetoric. As Delhi’s voters prepare to cast their ballots, the outcome of the election could significantly alter the trajectory of political dynamics in the city and set the stage for future national elections.

The poster war between the BJP and AAP is a glimpse into the high-stakes nature of the Delhi Assembly elections. As both parties engage in personal and ideological attacks, the contest for power in Delhi will likely see an intense final push in the coming weeks. The results of this election will not only shape the city’s political landscape but also send a powerful message to India’s broader political scene.

