Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Akhilesh Yadav Dips In The Ganga At Haridwar On Makar Sankranti

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav performed a religious ritual by taking a dip in the River Ganga.

Akhilesh Yadav Dips In The Ganga At Haridwar On Makar Sankranti

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav performed a religious ritual by taking a dip in the River Ganga. While Yadav did not specify the location, sources within the party revealed that the event took place in Haridwar, a significant spiritual site in India.

Akhilesh Yadav’s Social Media Post

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Yadav shared images of his Ganga dip and expressed his reverence by writing, “Taking Maa Ganga’s blessing on Makar Sankranti festival.” The post featured pictures of the SP leader participating in the religious activity, which holds great significance during the festival.

While the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister did not explicitly mention Haridwar in his post, Samajwadi Party sources confirmed that this sacred act occurred in the holy city known for its spiritual importance.

Religious Significance of Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranti is a major Hindu festival celebrated across India, marking the transition of the Sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn. On this day, devotees take ritual dips in holy rivers, especially in places like Haridwar, to seek blessings and cleanse their souls.

The Ganga River, being one of the holiest rivers in Hinduism, attracts millions of pilgrims every year, particularly during festivals and religious occasions such as Makar Sankranti.

Akhilesh Yadav has been known for his participation in religious events. When asked earlier whether he would be attending the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, he confirmed that he has always visited the religious gathering, adding a spiritual element to his public persona.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav remarked, “Some people go to bathe in Ganga to gain ‘punya’ (virtue), some people go to give ‘daan’ (donate), and some people go to wash away their sins. We will go for ‘punya’ and for ‘daan.’” This statement underscores his intention to partake in these spiritual practices for moral and charitable reasons.

Previous Religious Activities of Yadav

In 2019, Akhilesh Yadav had also taken a dip in the Ganga during the Ardha Kumbh in Prayagraj, showcasing his continued engagement in religious rituals. The Kumbh Mela, held every 12 years in India, is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, and participation in it is considered a significant spiritual act.

Akhilesh Yadav’s participation in the Makar Sankranti rituals in Haridwar highlights his connection to religious traditions, which resonates with many of his followers. As the festival is celebrated with great fervor across India, his gesture of seeking blessings from the holy Ganga adds to his image as a leader who honors cultural and religious practices.

Filed under

Akhilesh Yadav Makar Sankranti

