INS Surat, Nilgiri, And Vaghsheer Are Set To Be Commissioned Tomorrow, Know Details

NS Surat, Nilgiri, and Vaghsheer to be commissioned in Mumbai; mark India's strides in defense manufacturing and maritime security.

In a significant step towards bolstering India’s defense capabilities, the Indian Navy will commission three advanced warships—INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer—tomorrow at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. This marks a major milestone in realizing India’s vision to become a global leader in defense manufacturing and maritime security.

INS Surat, the fourth and final ship of the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project, stands as one of the largest and most advanced destroyers globally. With 75% indigenous content, it’s equipped with cutting-edge weapon and sensor systems, offering enhanced network-centric warfare capabilities. INS Nilgiri, the first of the P17A Stealth Frigates, offers significant improvements over its predecessors with enhanced stealth features and reduced radar signature.

Both the Surat and Nilgiri are capable of operating a range of helicopters, including the advanced MH-60R and Chetak, expanding their operational reach. Designed by the Navy’s Warship Design Bureau, these ships integrate India-developed and globally sourced advanced technology, highlighting the nation’s growing prowess in naval engineering.

INS Vaghsheer, the final submarine of the P75 Scorpene Project, is another testament to India’s rising submarine capabilities. Built in collaboration with the French Naval Group, Vaghsheer is one of the world’s most silent and versatile diesel-electric submarines. Armed with torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, and sophisticated sonar systems, Vaghsheer is designed to undertake a wide array of missions, including anti-submarine and intelligence-gathering operations.

These milestones not only strengthen India’s naval strength but also showcase its growing expertise in self-reliance and international defense collaborations.

