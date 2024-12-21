Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, December 21, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Allahabad HC Orders Probe Into Himalayan Housing Society Land Issue

The Allahabad High Court has recently instructed the Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Department to register and investigate the Himalayan Cooperative Housing Society Limited for illegally acquiring and transferring land beyond the prescribed limit.

Allahabad HC Orders Probe Into Himalayan Housing Society Land Issue

The Allahabad High Court has recently instructed the Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Department to register and investigate the Himalayan Cooperative Housing Society Limited for illegally acquiring and transferring land beyond the prescribed limit.

The society is accused of conniving with employees of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) to defraud the authority of crores of rupees.

The court directed the Vigilance Department to submit an investigation report by January 20, 2024, and also ordered action against the society’s officials and LDA employees involved in the scam.

This order came from a single bench of Justice Rajiv Singh on December 3, following a contempt petition filed by Sunanda Agarwal. The petition alleged irregularities concerning the land allocation and transfers. While hearing the petition, the court ruled that there was no prima facie contempt case against LDA officials. However, it noted that the emerging facts were grave, prompting the need for an inquiry in the public interest.

During the proceedings, the court uncovered serious discrepancies. It was revealed that the Himalayan Cooperative Housing Society had illegally acquired land almost double the prescribed 12.5-acre limit by taking compensation for the excess land from the authority. This illegal acquisition occurred in the Gomtinagar Extension area of Lucknow.

The court also highlighted the findings of an investigation carried out by the government and the LDA, which exposed significant irregularities within the housing society. These irregularities pointed to the involvement of LDA employees in facilitating the illegal land deals.

Justice Singh emphasized that, given the seriousness of the issue and its potential impact on public interest, the court could not remain passive. He ordered a thorough vigilance inquiry to ensure accountability and transparency in the matter.

This case has drawn attention to the alleged misuse of power and corruption within the Lucknow Development Authority and the Himalayan Cooperative Housing Society. As the investigation proceeds, the court’s actions signal a strong stance against land fraud and the protection of public resources.

Read More: Shirish Patel Passes Away At 92, Man Who Designed India’s 1st Flyover And Develop Navi Mumbai

Filed under

Allahabad High Court Himalayan Cooperative Housing Society Limited Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Department

Advertisement

Also Read

“Grant 0.5% Interim Reservation To Transgenders”: Karnataka HC To NLSIU

“Grant 0.5% Interim Reservation To Transgenders”: Karnataka HC To NLSIU

GST Council Postpones Key Decisions On Health Insurance And Tax Revisions

GST Council Postpones Key Decisions On Health Insurance And Tax Revisions

GST Council Meet: 12% GST On Popcorn, 18% GST On Caramel Popcorn

GST Council Meet: 12% GST On Popcorn, 18% GST On Caramel Popcorn

Who Was Shirish Patel? A Glimpse Of His Contributions To Urban Planning As He Passes Away At 92

Who Was Shirish Patel? A Glimpse Of His Contributions To Urban Planning As He Passes...

Good News! Nothing OS 3.0 Now Available For Phone (2) & (2a) With Redesigned UI And AI Features – Learn More Here!

Good News! Nothing OS 3.0 Now Available For Phone (2) & (2a) With Redesigned UI...

Entertainment

All We Imagine as Light: Barack Obama’s Top 10 Movies Of 2024 Includes Indian Filmaker Payal Kapadia’s Film

All We Imagine as Light: Barack Obama’s Top 10 Movies Of 2024 Includes Indian Filmaker

Hawk Thua Girl Breaks Silence After Devastating $HAWK Cryptocurrency Crash

Hawk Thua Girl Breaks Silence After Devastating $HAWK Cryptocurrency Crash

Piracy Platforms Movierulez, Tamilrockerz Leak Upendra Rao’s UI Hours After Movie Releases In Theatres

Piracy Platforms Movierulez, Tamilrockerz Leak Upendra Rao’s UI Hours After Movie Releases In Theatres

Julian Asange Documentary Pulled From Sundance Film Festival- Here’s The REAL Reason

Julian Asange Documentary Pulled From Sundance Film Festival- Here’s The REAL Reason

After Drake Vs Kendrick, It Is Spotify Vs Drake: Streaming Giant Hits Back At Toronto Icon Over Not Like Us Inflated Streams Accusations

After Drake Vs Kendrick, It Is Spotify Vs Drake: Streaming Giant Hits Back At Toronto

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox