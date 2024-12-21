Allahabad HC Orders Probe Into Himalayan Housing Society Land Issue

The Allahabad High Court has recently instructed the Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Department to register and investigate the Himalayan Cooperative Housing Society Limited for illegally acquiring and transferring land beyond the prescribed limit.

The society is accused of conniving with employees of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) to defraud the authority of crores of rupees.

The court directed the Vigilance Department to submit an investigation report by January 20, 2024, and also ordered action against the society’s officials and LDA employees involved in the scam.

This order came from a single bench of Justice Rajiv Singh on December 3, following a contempt petition filed by Sunanda Agarwal. The petition alleged irregularities concerning the land allocation and transfers. While hearing the petition, the court ruled that there was no prima facie contempt case against LDA officials. However, it noted that the emerging facts were grave, prompting the need for an inquiry in the public interest.

During the proceedings, the court uncovered serious discrepancies. It was revealed that the Himalayan Cooperative Housing Society had illegally acquired land almost double the prescribed 12.5-acre limit by taking compensation for the excess land from the authority. This illegal acquisition occurred in the Gomtinagar Extension area of Lucknow.

The court also highlighted the findings of an investigation carried out by the government and the LDA, which exposed significant irregularities within the housing society. These irregularities pointed to the involvement of LDA employees in facilitating the illegal land deals.

Justice Singh emphasized that, given the seriousness of the issue and its potential impact on public interest, the court could not remain passive. He ordered a thorough vigilance inquiry to ensure accountability and transparency in the matter.

This case has drawn attention to the alleged misuse of power and corruption within the Lucknow Development Authority and the Himalayan Cooperative Housing Society. As the investigation proceeds, the court’s actions signal a strong stance against land fraud and the protection of public resources.

