Shirish Patel Passes Away At 92, Man Who Designed India’s 1st Flyover And Develop Navi Mumbai

Shirish Patel, the visionary urban planner who designed India’s first flyover at Kemp’s Corner in Mumbai, passed away on Friday at the age of 92 after battling cancer.

Patel’s groundbreaking work in urban planning transformed the city’s landscape. In the 1960s and 1970s, he played a pivotal role in conceiving and designing Navi Mumbai, a model city aimed at alleviating the growing pressure on Mumbai. His foresight in planning a modern urban space contributed to the creation of one of the most ambitious urban developments in India.

Patel’s work extended beyond just building new infrastructure. He was a passionate advocate for preserving Mumbai’s heritage while upgrading its infrastructure to meet the demands of a rapidly growing city. In addition to his contributions to Mumbai, he was also instrumental in the construction of the Koyna Dam, one of Maharashtra’s largest and most important dams.

Patel’s legacy in urban planning, his dedication to improving city life, and his deep commitment to both modern development and heritage conservation have left an indelible mark on the nation’s architectural and urban landscape. His passing marks the end of an era in Indian urban planning.

