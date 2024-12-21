Home
Saturday, December 21, 2024
New Facts About Jaipur Blast: The Fire Lasted For 8 Hours, Sound Heard Upto 10 KM

The accident occurred on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway when an LPG tanker collided with a truck, triggering a massive blaze.

New Facts About Jaipur Blast: The Fire Lasted For 8 Hours, Sound Heard Upto 10 KM

The death toll from the devastating LPG tanker crash in Rajasthan on Friday has risen to 14, with fears that the number could climb further as more than 30 people have suffered severe burn injuries, many of them in critical condition.

The accident occurred on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway when an LPG tanker collided with a truck, triggering a massive blaze. The explosion and fire engulfed the area, turning it into an inferno. Reports indicate that the impact of the crash was so intense that several victims sustained burn injuries up to 75%, and the fire raged for nearly eight hours.

Dr. Sushil Bhati, Superintendent of Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, confirmed that five charred bodies were recovered initially, with eight additional fatalities reported. “A total of 14 deaths have been reported so far. Twenty-seven patients are currently being treated at SMS hospital, with seven on ventilator support,” he said. One additional body has been sent to another hospital, and five victims remain unidentified.

The accident led to the destruction of 37 vehicles, as the fire spread rapidly due to the gas leak, trapping those in nearby vehicles and leaving them with little chance to escape. Witnesses described scenes of horror, with people desperately trying to remove burning clothes while fleeing the flames.

The authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, as rescue and relief operations continue.

Also Read: PM Modi Departs For A Two Day Visit To Kuwait, 1st Indian PM In 43 Years

